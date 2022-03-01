It Is Not A Bad Time To Retire

David Merkel, CFA profile picture
David Merkel, CFA
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • Asset values on a mark-to-market basis have declined by around 15%.
  • Yield that you can get from a bond ladder has more than doubled since the beginning of 2022.
  • Most dividend-paying common stocks yield less than Treasury securities now.

The perfect day

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

I’ve seen a number of articles suggesting that it is a bad time to retire at present, because the market value of portfolios has declined. I’m here to tell you that the opposite is true.

Treasury Yield Curve

Why did I pick these three dates to show you the US Treasury Yield Curve? On 1/3/2022, the stock market hit its high point. On 11/7/2022, pessimism about FOMC policy hit its high point. 12/13/2022 is now, leaving aside the rally in long Treasuries after the FOMC announcement on 12/14/2022.

Yes, asset values on a mark-to-market basis have declined by around 15%. But the yield you can obtain from those asset has doubled! You are not in a worse position to retire. You have a greater expectation of income now if you converted your assets to a bond ladder.

And I can tell you that the yield that you can get from a bond ladder has more than doubled since the beginning of 2022. So even if your assets have declined by 15% or so, the income you can receive now from bonds is far greater than before. You can even throw in some TIPS for inflation protection, and still have more income.

What’s that, you say? Why not stocks that pay growing dividends? Why the focus on default-free bonds?

I start with Treasury securities because they are the backbone of the fixed income market. Everything else prices off of them.

Most dividend-paying common stocks yield less than Treasury securities now. That said, one way to compare a stock with growing dividends is to look at its current yield, and add to it half of your estimate of how fast stockholders’ equity per share is growing. If you were perfectly accurate, you would not cut it in half, you would add in the whole percentage growth in equity. This would assume that management is reinvesting the equity at high returns on equity, or planning on paying it out to shareholders at a more rapid rate.

Income opportunities are much higher now than in the yield-starved 2010s. Do you want income in retirement? It is on offer now.

Disclosure: None

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David Merkel, CFA profile picture
David Merkel, CFA
4.64K Followers
Please note that I do not read comments posted here, nor respond to messages here. I don't have the time. If you want my attention, you must seek it directly at my blog. David J. Merkel, CFA — From 2003-2007, I was a leading commentator at the excellent investment website RealMoney.com (http://www.RealMoney.com). Back in 2003, after several years of correspondence, James Cramer invited me to write for the site, and now I write for RealMoney on equity and bond portfolio management, macroeconomics, derivatives, quantitative strategies, insurance issues, corporate governance, etc. My specialty is looking at the interlinkages in the markets in order to understand individual markets better. I no longer contribute to RealMoney because my work duties have gotten larger, and I began this blog to develop a distinct voice with a wider distribution. In 2008, I became the Chief Economist and Director of Research of Finacorp Securities (http://www.prnewswire.com/cgi-bin/stories.pl?ACCT=109&STORY=/www/story/02-08-2008/0004752449&EDATE=). Finacorp went into liquidation in June 2010, after which I decided to open my own asset management shop, Aleph Investments, LLC. I manage stock and bond portfolios for clients. Until 2007, I was a senior investment analyst at Hovde Capital, responsible for analysis and valuation of investment opportunities for the FIP funds, particularly of companies in the insurance industry. I also managed the internal profit sharing and charitable endowment monies of the firm. Prior to joining Hovde in 2003, I managed corporate bonds for Dwight Asset Management. In 1998, I joined the Mount Washington Investment Group as the Mortgage Bond and Asset Liability manager after working with Provident Mutual, AIG and Pacific Standard Life. My background as a life actuary has given me a different perspective on investing. How do you earn money without taking undue risk? How do you convey ideas about investing while showing a proper level of uncertainty on the likelihood of success? How do the various markets fit together, telling us us a broader story than any single piece? These are the themes that I will deal with in this blog. I hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins University. In my spare time, I take care of our eight children with my wonderful wife Ruth. Visit this site: The Aleph Blog (http://alephblog.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.