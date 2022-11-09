Yes, the title is a bit bombastic but not far off from the truth that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders have every right to feel ripped off by Elon Musk's Twitter distraction. What started out as a distraction merely on his time (and brain) is now severely hurting Tesla investors with constant selling pressure added by the man himself, on top of the pressure faced due to China, COVID, inflation, and general supply chain issues.
To get the obvious out of the way, Musk is completely within his rights and legalities to offload his Tesla shares. But if you you've lost count of his sales this year, don't blame yourself for it. The general noise around his sales, the actual number of sales, and total volume of sales can be quite overwhelming for most of us to keep up. But here is a recap of some sales that made the headlines:
Here is the problem as well as the silver-lining for Tesla longs. The short- to medium-term problem is that Musk is still the largest shareholder and Twitter is nowhere close to being on its own without Musk. That means only one thing. Expect more sales in the future. And the silver-lining? That Musk is still the largest shareholder and if and when the Twitter distraction is over, he should be back doing what he does best: creating products that make a difference.
As reported by Fortune:
"Musk's recent sales shrink his stake in the company to roughly 13%, according to Bloomberg data. Musk, who has been Tesla's CEO since 2008, is still the largest shareholder. As of Wednesday's close, he was worth $160.9 billion, ranking No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after France's Bernard Arnault. His fortune has dropped by $109.4 billion this year."
My long-term conviction in Tesla stays, but the short- to medium-term sentiment is extremely negative. And therein lies the opportunity for the long term. Stocks tend to overshoot in both directions. I did add a little to my position yesterday, but it is going to be bumpy. For those who have a lesser appetite for risk and bumps, I offer the following:
"Buy when there is blood on the street" is an adage frequently used in the investing world. But blood is not something all of us are comfortable with. Some faint on seeing blood. I don't. Tesla's stock has seen nothing but blood in the past year and unfortunately, the man who made Tesla what it is today has quite a lot of blood in his hands. Love him or hate him, you cannot ignore him or count him out. It'd be foolish to write Tesla's eulogy when things look so bleak. That's when Musk is at his best.
I averaged down on my position yesterday and will likely continue doing so for each 10% low that Tesla makes. Tesla enters 2023 as one of the best Growth at Reasonable Price ("GARP") stocks that I am tracking.
