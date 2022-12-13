After our initiation of coverage of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMF) with a neutral rating target, today we are back to deep-dive into the Italian defense company. Last time, we concluded that Leonardo was fairly priced and since our latest update, the company declined by almost 20%.
Here are the main key takeaways for the company for the next period:
Leonardo is the company that secured more funding under the European Defense Fund (EDF). In detail, the Italian defense group was awarded a total of 19 projects, of which 5 concern the Cyber security division. This is a good sign because it means that Leonardo is considered capable of developing future technologies. EDF is the EU's tool to promote cooperation in the European space. In numbers, the funds allocated to Leonardo are worth over €1.2 billion and will accelerate the company's innovation;
In Q3, Leonardo's CEO Alessandro Profumo confirmed the 2022 guidance further reassuring the defense sector experts;
Regarding the aerostructures division, Airbus has surpassed its 2019 output level, while Boeing (Leonardo's number one customer) is slowly recovering. The sector's goal of break-even has been reiterated. Currently, the Italian defense company is in advance negotiations with both Boeing and Airbus for new orders. If these contracts were signed, we estimated that Leonardo will generate additional sales allowing the break-even target to be exceeded. Considering the fact that the US military budget is increasing, we believe that Rada and DRS will also perform well;
We expect an increase in the European defense budget. This could also further increase Leonardo's fair value. Most of Europe spent around 1.5% of GDP (the UK and France were around 2%), but most countries plan to increase defense budgets. According to our estimates, this could add 145bp of growth per year to Leonardo, increasing just for that the fair value by €1.7 per share. However, the timing of these increases and how they will be spent remain uncertain;
Leonardo has immaterial exposure to Russia and Ukraine, the company wrote down only €38 million;
Over the years, Leonardo suffered from poor cash flow for various reasons (mainly due to the losses of the Aerostructures division). However, we estimate an FCF of around 9% for the whole of 2022 with an expected increase to around 13% in 2025. While we understand that high net debt may be a cause for concern, the latest debt development might soften the Investor community sentiment. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, armaments demand has increased globally and Leonardo is certainly benefiting from this. So much meat for Leonardo, given the stock derating to €7.5 per share, we confirm our previous target at €10.5 per share.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
