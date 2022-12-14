cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed is probably the most powerful single force in the markets. It is vividly demonstrated by how all market participants follow the Fed’s every move, its every speech, and its every objective for the markets. Understanding the Fed means we have to keep its statutory mandate central, “promoting maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.” This market force is absolutely dedicated to achieving those statutory mandated objectives. Achieving those mandated objectives does not mean that it will not make errors as it did by over stimulating during the COVID pandemic but the Fed is also not an irresponsible wrecker of the economy. It will pursue the statutory objectives while remaining cognizant that it does not break things.

So, what was the Fed Message on 14 December 2022?

It's always best to go to the source documents. So, let’s review the “FOMC” statement, the Fed Chairman,” Chair Powell’s Press Conference Opening Statement,” the “Summary of Economic Projections” also generally known and referred to as the Dot Plot and finally the very important Questions and Answers session (“Q&A” session) which follows the Fed Chairman’s Press Conference.

Market participants should be familiar with “Bollinger Bands.” The Fed spelled out its objectives which are encapsulated in relative parameters like Bollinger Bands. Some economic variables are pushing at the top outer parameters, and some are pushing against the lower outer parameters, but most economic variables are churning within the expected parameters.

The short “FOMC” statement spells out those parameters inside, and those pushing against the boundaries:

“Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.”

It translates into, the economy is growing modestly and operating within the boundaries, labor or wage inflation and the absolute level of inflation are still pushing against the boundaries. This is a very benign statement, expressing satisfaction generally about the success of the Fed moving towards achieving its objectives. Short and sweet, not much drama.

The Fed funds rate is increased by 0.50% and the Fed reiterates its commitment to achieving its goals. It then also sets out what policy actions it will or expects to take (note the differences between expects and will be done):

It “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”, the Fed expects to increase the Fed funds rate further, but no numbers and no timing are offered. This is important and is a theme carried also by Chair Powell in his statement and in the Q&A session. The “ongoing increases” are then placed in reserve, and this is a very important change as it is a soft pause. “In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.” More information on this soft pause will emerge from the Chairman’s Press Statement and from the Q&A section. The Fed will proceed with no change in its measured reduction of its Balance Sheet.

That’s it, again no drama.

The details emerge from the Fed Chairman’s speech. Extracting the points from the transcript tells the story of being inside the expected bands and where the Fed aims to fine-tune its monetary policy management to achieve its objectives.

The Transcript

It is clear from the transcript that the Fed is generally satisfied with its progress towards returning to its statutory mandated goals but with full knowledge that the task is not yet done. The Fed expresses its satisfaction with the following:

A lot of progress had been made, and if we reduce this to the interest rates policy as the point of the spear, we see that the target rate is at 4.25% to 4.5% while the expected peak is at 5% (17 of the 19 participants picked 5%, see the Chairman’s speech, Q&A). It follows that around 90% of the job is done on interest rates for now. Here we again get the soft pause, “…these projections do not represent a Committee decision or plan… Our decisions will depend on the totality of incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation. And we will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting…” How is this different? There is no indication of how or when the interest rate increases held in reserve will be used, if at all. We all knew and expected 0.75% increases in the last few meetings and the market expectation and Fed indications were overt for a 0.50% increase at the Dec 14th meeting. Now nothing like that, open ended, and in reserve. It may or may even not be used. GDP growth is comfortably where the FED wants it at “modest growth” and while the Q3 growth at 2.9% gets a mention it is viewed in the context of an annual GDP number which is modest, positive. The Fed expects to hold this pattern and projects a GDP modest growth number of 0.5% for both 2022 and 2023. Modest growth is not a recession nor is it bearish for markets. Consumer spending is contained. Housing sector activity has been restrained. Long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored.

Some economic variables are not yet to the satisfaction of the Fed.

The absolute level of inflation is still too high, but the declining trend is appreciated. Inflation (“PCE”) is expected to fall to 3.1% by the end of 2023 which for market purposes would make inflation just another market variable rather than an absolute driving force of market behavior. Indicative data shows some collateral damage to business fixed investment which is to be expected from higher interest rates, but it gets a mention, so the Fed is taking note. Labor market trends are responding to the Fed policies, but has not yet responded sufficiently. No further action is anticipated as “FOMC participants expect supply and demand conditions in the labor market to come into better balance over time, easing upward pressures on wages and prices.”

The Soft Pause in the Q&A Session

In discussing the peak rate Chair Powell states:

“I do not know what we will do, it will depend on future data. What we are writing down today is our best estimate of what that peak rate will be based on what we know. Obviously, if inflation data comes in worse, that could move up, and it could move down if inflation data are softer.”

Open ended and overtly acknowledging potential for rate increase to be less.

Next, he is questioned on when and by how much the next rate increase(s) will be. Will it be in 0.25% increments and when? His answer.

“Now that we are coming to the end of this year, we’ve raised 425 basis points this year, and we’re into restrictive territory. It is now not so important how fast we go, its far more important to think what is the ultimate level and then at a certain point the question will be how long do we remain restrictive. That applies to February also.”

These answers confirm the soft pause in no uncertain terms. Speed is no longer important; the ultimate level is most important. That tells one that the Fed is now acutely aware that interest rate increases must be managed with care not to go over the top. Increases are now in reserve to be used if and when required and even there the increases are now but a small fraction of what has been done so far. It also shows that the Fed is contemplating how long it aims to remain at these or higher interest rate levels. The interest rate cycle is maturing and moving into its final phase.

We are also now, from a market perspective, live in an environment of greater certainty and we have much better visibility of what to expect in 2023. Right now, we are facing a modest GDP growth scenario with restrictive interest rates but tolerable. Interest rates may be increased further if inflation proves sticky and the Fed has some expectation for a need to further increase interest rates, but it is not a foregone conclusion.

Inflation data has been trending down even at better-than-expected rates. Chair Powell explained that they are breaking inflation down into three buckets. The first is goods inflation which is generally viewed as trending down well and on target. The next bucket is housing services and lagging data may see it increase before it starts to trend down but he acknowledges the lagging effect and the potential for newly signed leases to bring this number down fast. The third bucket which is around 55% of core inflation is non-housing related core services causally linked to the labor market. The Fed sees this “bucket” to be the one where inflation may be tenacious and it may take time to bring it under control.

That is an explanation of thirds. The 1st third is the inflation difference between CPI and Core Inflation, the 2nd third is the shelter inflation, and the third this is the labor/services inflation. Having control over the first two-thirds of inflation is a relatively good place for the Fed to be and actively managing the third bucket, again, is a positive affirmation for 2023.

Conclusion

The Fed message of 14 December 2022 is a positive message. One which sees good progress on inflation reduction, a maturing interest rate cycle and maintaining a soft-landing modest GDP economic growth environment. This is a bullish message to the markets and holds the promise of returning the economy to the statutory goals of the Fed.

A modest economic growth environment will not yield a “rocket ships to the moon” bull market but it will be a bull market nevertheless. The risks are identifiable and relatively predictable which promotes market certainty and visibility. A bearish scenario would require a change in the economic variables prevailing presently which means it's off the table until we observe such a change.

Best of all is that the Fed has subtly done a “soft pause” on interest rate increases.

All the best for 2023 and may it be a much better year than 2022.