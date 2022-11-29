POSaBIT Systems Sees Broader U.S. Footprint By 2023

Dec. 15, 2022 3:02 PM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • POSaBIT Systems reported its Q3 financial results on November 29, 2022.
  • The firm provides point of sale and payment processing services to cash based businesses such as those in the cannabis industry in the U.S.
  • POSAF has produced revenue growth and reduced operating losses, but faces a mix of broadened market during a slowing economy.
  • I'm on Hold for POSAF in the near term but the stock is worth putting on a watch list for future consideration.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Close up of a male"s hand paying bill with credit card contactless payment on smartphone in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

A Quick Take On POSaBIT Systems

POSaBIT Systems (OTCQX:POSAF) reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 29, 2022, producing the company's first quarterly revenue in excess of $10 million.

The company provides point-of-sale payment processing systems and services to cash-centric businesses in the U.S.

My current outlook on POSAF is on Hold, but the stock is definitely worth watch-listing for future consideration.

Overview

Kirkland, Washington-based POSaBIT was founded to provide point-of-sale [POS] systems and payment processing services for cash-only businesses such as cannabis sellers.

The firm is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hamlin, who was previously the founder and CEO of PlaceFull and a General Manager at Microsoft (MSFT).

The company’s primary offerings include:

  • Point-of-Sale

  • Payments processing

POSAF acquires customers via its direct sales, marketing and business development efforts, as well as through partner and existing customer referrals.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for point-of-sale software was an estimated $9.26 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $19.1 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The main driver for this expected growth is an increased demand for contactless point-of-sale options in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the point of sale market in the United States, divided between Fixed and Mobile POS systems:

U.S. Point Of Sale Software Market

U.S. Point Of Sale Software Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

  • Clover Network

  • H&L POS

  • IdealPOS

  • Lightspeed

  • NCR Corporation

  • Oracle Micros

  • Revel Systems

  • SwiftPOS

  • Square

  • TouchBistro

  • Toast

Recent Financial Performance

  • Total revenue by quarter has grown according to the following chart:

9 Quarter Total Revenue

9 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

  • Gross profit margin by quarter has risen in the most recent quarter:

9 Quarter Gross Profit Margin

9 Quarter Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

  • Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have grown in recent quarters, indicating lower SG&A efficiency:

9 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

9 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

  • Operating losses by quarter have worsened in recent quarters:

9 Quarter Operating Income

9 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

  • Earnings per share (Diluted) returned to negative territory in Q3 2022:

9 Quarter Earnings Per Share

9 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, POSAF’s stock price has fallen 27% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s (SPY) drop of around 17.3%, as the comparison chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM]

Amount

Enterprise Value / Sales

3.2

Revenue Growth Rate

74.9%

Net Income Margin

-11.4%

GAAP EBITDA %

-16.7%

Market Capitalization

$108,138,416

Enterprise Value

$100,127,152

Operating Cash Flow

-$1,346,703

Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)

-$0.03

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022’s results, management highlighted the company's first quarter generating greater than $10 million in revenue.

The company continues its efforts to expand its partnerships but faces a market where customers in key markets see difficult operating conditions as average ticket sales continue to decline amid increasing retailer competition.

However, the states of Maryland and Missouri approved cannabis legalization measures, so the market opportunity is certainly broadening in the U.S. and the company is increasing its presence from its current 21 states.

As to its financial results, revenue rose 62% year-over-year and 26% sequentially.

Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics.

Gross profit margin recently bumped up but it is too early to tell if this is a durable trend.

Operating losses remain but have reduced in recent quarters.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $8.2 million in cash and equivalents and $200,000 in long-term debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $1.6 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $300,000 of cash used.

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed previous guidance on full-year 2022 revenue to $38.5 million at the midpoint of the range but increased gross profit to $10.25 million at the midpoint.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing POSAF at an EV/Sales multiple of around 3.2x.

The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on November 30, 2022, as the chart shows here:

SaaS Capital Index

SaaS Capital Index (SaaS Capital)

So, by comparison, although POSAF is not strictly a SaaS company, it is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader SaaS Capital Index, at least as of November 30, 2022.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is an increasingly likely macroeconomic slowdown, which may produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

A potential upside catalyst would be a ‘short and shallow’ economic downturn in 2023 and continued expansion by the company into additional states.

While I’m cautious on the company's near-term outlook given deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, optimistic investors may have a bullish case for POSAF.

My current outlook on POSAF is Hold, but the stock is definitely worth watch-listing for future consideration.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.68K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.