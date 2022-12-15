mbbirdy

While many of the precious metals royalty/streaming names have recovered from their October lows with the improvement in gold/silver prices, small-cap royalty generator EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) has been a clear exception. This is evidenced by the fact that EMX stock continues to tread water only slightly above its October lows and remains stuck beneath its 200-day moving average. The underperformance may be frustrating for long-term investors, but it looks to have opened up an opportunity for those not yet long to start a position in the stock while it's sitting on the sale rack and medium-term oversold. Let's take a closer look below:

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted with a C$ symbol.

Diablillos Property (EMX 1% NSR) (AbraSilver Presentation)

Q3 Results

EMX Royalty released its Q3 '22 results last month, reporting a significant increase in royalty revenue, total revenue & other income, and adjusted revenue of C$4.88 million, C$9.34 million, and C$12.11 million, respectively. This represented a significant increase from the year-ago period, with royalty revenue soaring more than 450% (Q3 2021: C$0.88 million) and total revenue increasing to C$9.34 million, with the benefit of initial production from Balya, the start of production at Gediktepe, increased option & other property income (C$4.11 million vs. C$0.25 million), and a higher royalty payment at Caserones to reflect the increased royalty on this asset (additional 0.316% royalty interest added in April 2022).

EMX Royalty Revenue & Total Revenue & Other Income (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While this is a very impressive increase on a year-over-year basis (C$33 million annualized), even after adjusting for the temporary spike in option & other property income, these results still don't do EMX justice. This is because the company would have received another US$1.0+ million in revenue from its 0.50% NSR on the Cukaru Peki deposit on the Timok Project, which is currently under dispute and owned by Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF). Even if we assume this royalty is resolved, and it results in a 30% lower royalty rate to avoid dragging this out in court (0.35% NSR vs. 0.50% NSR), this asset would still contribute up to US$800,000 in revenue on a quarterly basis based on conservative metals prices ($8,500/tonne copper/$1,800/oz gold).

Unfortunately, this dispute reported in Q4 2021 has put a significant dent in EMX's stock when combined with weaker sentiment sector-wide and the delayed ramp-up at Balya. However, a resolution should be imminent after the suspension of the filed notice of arbitration nearly a year ago, which would reduce uncertainty surrounding EMX's 5th producing asset. Not only should this result in back payments, but it will further diversify EMX into a new country with attributable production (Serbia) and a new operator. Elsewhere, Balya North (a polymetallic mine in Turkiye) has begun production and is expected to ramp up to 450,000 tonnes in 2023 with much higher grades. So, with higher mined grades & production rates, contributions from this asset should increase materially from C$0.1 million in Q3 2022.

Balya Mineralization (Company Website)

Overall, I see these developments as very positive, and it's clear that EMX is already starting to look like a very different company and will be an even more significant cash-flow generator in 2023. That said, the stock has made no upside progress since the Q3 results were reported, which may be related to the large net loss of C$16.35 million (Q3 2021: C$10.87 million) despite the significant increase in revenue & other income. While discouraging, it's important to note that this was related to other items, including the following:

an equity loss from its investment in associated entities

a loss on revaluation of investments

a loss on the sale of marketable securities

foreign exchange adjustments

an impairment charge on Gediktepe.

The most significant item was the impairment charge on Gediktepe (C$7.1 million), which might appear to be a red flag, but this is partially related to the milestone payments owed to EMX on the asset, the potential for the delay of the sulfide circuit, and a revision to metals prices. Hence, this impairment is not material to the asset, and this is not a case of the asset not performing as planned or resources not being there, which would be a cause for concern and a more negative reason for a write-down. In fact, Polimetal has informed EMX it expects 35,000 to 45,000 ounces of gold per annum over the next 3-4 years (with additional silver contribution), translating to US$75+ million in revenue per annum, or US$7.5 million attributable to EMX (10% NSR on oxides).

So, how is 2023 shaping up?

Given that EMX now has five royalty assets in production (three more recent ones include Balya, Gediktepe, and Timok) and the one under dispute should be resolved soon, I see the potential for EMX to generate US$26 million in cash flow next year assuming no disruptions at its operations, and a resolution at Timok by the end of Q1 2023 latest. This is a very significant figure for a company with a ~$234 million market cap, especially when some other junior royalty/companies currently trade at similar or higher market caps and are barely cash-flowing. Before digging into the valuation, though, let's take a look at other recent developments:

Recent Developments

Regarding developments across the portfolio, it was another positive quarter for EMX. The company received a US$3 million milestone payment for its Parks-Salyer royalty property in Arizona, covering 158 acres of the Parks-Salyer Copper Project. EMX holds a 1.50% NSR royalty on this land (subject to a 1.0% buyback for US$500,000), but on the declaration of resources totaling at least 200 million pounds of contained copper covered by EMX's property, EMX would be entitled to a US$3 million payment. This is precisely what occurred in late Q3, with Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (OTCQX:ASCUF) doubling its inferred resource to 2.46 billion pounds of copper (reachable portion) at 1.07% copper, with an additional 0.45 billion pounds (primary sulfide) at 0.80% copper.

Parks-Salyer Royalty (Company Website)

Since the milestone payment, Arizona Sonoran has seen continued success on the property, with a record intercept (grade/thickness standpoint) of 340.3 meters of 1.22% copper, well above the average resource grade at Parks-Salyer. This is positive news for EMX, given that it suggests that the project is becoming more robust, with infill hits confirming the resource grades. It also suggests it's likely to receive an additional cash injection at some point as the buyback option of 1.0% for US$500,000 is likely to be executed to remove this royalty from a portion of Parks-Salyer. Also worth noting is that Parks-Salyer's resources are much higher grade than the main Cactus area and could improve the existing project economics if brought into the mine plan.

The project has an After-Tax NPV (8%) of US$525 million at $4.05/lb copper without Parks-Salyer.

Moving over to Argentina, EMX has received positive news here as well, with the Diablillos Project continuing to grow as AbraSilver Resource (OTCQX:ABBRF) continues to release phenomenal intercepts. In early November, AbraSilver reported an updated resource of 215 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs] at Diablillos in the Measured & Indicated category with an average grade of 131 grams per tonne silver-equivalent. However, this did not include the record intercept drilled in late September due to the July 30th cutoff date, with AbraSilver hitting 127 meters of 646 grams per tonne silver equivalent. In addition, AbraSilver has continued to see drilling success in the Southwest Zone, which is not included in the current resource.

AbraSilver Diablillos Project (AbraSilver Presentation)

The continued drilling success at this project is very encouraging for EMX Royalty which holds a 1.0% NSR royalty on the project. Ultimately it looks like the total resource here could come in above 300 million SEOs (Southwest Zone + Oculto) which is certainly a nice sized project for a royalty junior to have a piece of in its development portfolio. The next major catalyst for AbraSilver and EMX is a maiden mineral resource estimate for this new zone, followed by a PFS on the entire Diabilillos Project. Before this resource expansion and successful step-out drilling, the asset was expected to produce over $275 million in revenue per annum in its first five years, translating to $2.75 million in annual revenue post-2026 (assuming the project is green-lighted) for EMX Royalty.

It's worth noting that in addition to potential revenue from Diabilillos, EMX is entitled to a US$7 million payment on July 31st, 2025, or the commencement of commercial production.

To summarize, while EMX has seen several positive developments in its producing portfolio with key assets coming online, it's also seeing positive news from its development portfolio, which could ultimately lead to further diversification down the road. It's also worth noting that with EMX set to transform into a significant cash-flow generator starting next year, it will be in a position to acquire new royalties through acquisition without share dilution vs. having to create its royalties mainly through its less capital-intensive royalty generator model. So, suppose EMX takes advantage of this increased cash flow generation to start further diversifying its portfolio and adding key development/producing assets. In that case, we could see an upside re-rating in the stock with a multiple more in line with pure-play royalty/streaming peers.

Valuation

Based on ~127 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$1.84, EMX Royalty trades at a market cap of ~$234 million. This is a dirt-cheap valuation for a company that should generate over $26 million in cash flow next year, with the stock trading at approximately 9x forward cash flow. To put this figure in perspective, Maverix was recently acquired for ~15.0x FY2023 cash flow estimates, and smaller junior royalty/streaming peers like Metalla (MTA) trade at more than 50x FY2023 cash flow estimates. Even if we use what I believe to be an ultra-conservative multiple of 10.0x cash flow to adjust for the fact that EMX only has two royalties in top mining jurisdictions (Nevada, Chile), this translates to a fair value of $260 million [US$2.05 per share].

The issue with this valuation is that it doesn't give any value to other royalties in its portfolio, which aren't yet producing with several key assets that could become solid contributors later this decade. A few examples include the following:

Kaukua (Finland) - 2.0% NSR royalty [subject to 1% buyback]

Diablillos (Argentina) - 1.0% NSR royalty

Yenipazar (Turkiye) - 6% NPI royalty

Parks-Salyer (United States) - 1.5% NSR royalty [subject to 1% buyback]

Gold Bar South (United States) - 1.0% NSR royalty.

Given that Diablillos alone could generate $40 million in cash flow over its mine life at conservative gold/silver prices even with no expansion (planned 7,000 tonnes per day), I believe a conservative estimate to place on its advanced royalty portfolio is $60 million [US$0.47]. Finally, this valuation doesn't place any value on EMX's other 100 royalty-generation properties and more than 150 exploration-stage royalty properties, which make up the other 90% of its portfolio (if we exclude producing and non-producing royalties, we have still assigned no value to the other 251/265 assets held by EMX).

EMX Royalty Assets (Company Filings)

It's difficult to put a value on these assets given that they're early-stage, and there are no guarantees that all properties or even half of these properties will generate future royalties/royalty payments, milestone payments, and or option income. That said, I think this portion of the portfolio can be valued at $50 million conservatively [US$0.39], which essentially values the average asset at just ~$240,000. Not all assets are created equal, but to put this in perspective, the Parks-Salyer royalty generated a $3.0 million milestone payment in Q3 2022 (separate from the 1.5% NSR based on meeting a resource threshold), so I don't see this estimate of future payments as unreasonable.

Putting this all together, I see a sum-of-the-parts fair value for EMX of $370 million, translating to a fair value of US$2.90 per share. This points to a 57% upside from a current share price of $1.84 and is corroborated by the comparison chart below, which shows that EMX Royalty continues to trade at a deep discount to its peer group of junior royalty/streaming companies. It's worth noting that this chart is based on valuations and portfolios as of the end of April, and the stock has since declined further and increased its royalty on Caserones, which would make it even more undervalued on a P/NAV basis.

Summary

While investing in micro-caps isn't for the faint of heart, and position sizing is critical, EMX is at a key inflection point as we head into the new year. It has significant growth in cash flow on deck as multiple new assets have come online plus one disputed royalty asset is likely to be resolved shortly. I would expect this to help the stock to receive more attention and enjoy a re-rating, given that it has a clear valuation disconnect vs. its junior royalty/streaming peers that have yet to be acquired (Nomad and Maverix were already acquired due to their undervaluation).

Just as importantly, EMX has corrected nearly 55% from its highs, and sentiment for the stock is in the gutter, and this is precisely the time to be more open-minded to starting a position in smaller-cap names, given that a change in sentiment can have an outsized impact on the stock. In fact, EMX has pulled back to its long-term uptrend line, and selling appears to be drying up slowly as we near the tail-end of annual tax-loss season.

In summary, I see EMX Royalty Corporation as very attractively valued with one of the largest valuation disconnects in the royalty/streaming space. I have recently started a new position in EMX stock at US$1.81.