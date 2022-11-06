The media is currently awash with endless predictions on what the next calendar year will bring. This year, the crowd is harboring an almost universal expectation of an economic slowdown that will usher in a recession sometime next year. That’s a relatively easy call, given that the Fed has all but taken out a Super Bowl ad telling us that’s what will be necessary to curb inflation. The only real questions are when, how long and how deep, and there is no shortage of guesses as to those parameters.
John Higgins, Chief Markets Economist at Capital Economics, believes we will see a new cyclical low in stocks by the spring of 2023 as a shallow recession gets underway in the US, before rebounding to end next year higher than it is now. David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs holds a 35% probability that the economy can tiptoe past the dangers of a recession by eking out positive growth of 1%. That, however, is his best-case estimate, with the other 65% probability being that we will fall into negative growth for at least a couple of quarters next year. Harvard Economist Jason Furman calls for an incomplete outcome on inflation in 2023 leading to a second round of tightening in 2024. And, of course, Professor Nouriel Roubini (a.k.a. Dr. Doom) believes we could have “a variant of another Great Depression”.
The Fed, itself, told us to expect “tepid growth” next year with a rousing .5% GDP increase for the year. More importantly, it said that it expected the discount rate to top out at 5.25% but that the inflation target of 2% would not expectedly occur until 2025. That says the Fed will not chase inflation with ever higher interest rates, but will likely keep them over 5% for most of the next couple of years. That’s a very different scenario than the one some folks are predicting where the Fed starts backing off interest rates in the second half of 2023 to spur the growth that it just reduced.
You can pick your favorite guess from pundits and economists, but remember that they are just that – guesses. And while they may come from educated and experienced people, they are widely varied and most will be proven wrong. Rather than put your faith in anyone’s guess, it might pay to understand how stocks perform in recessions to have some statistical context in which to evaluate any of these scenarios relative to your portfolio and risk tolerance.
Everyone knows that slower or negative growth in the economy will depress stock prices but the two are neither coincident nor highly correlated. Unfortunately, our biases tend to cause us to either overreact at the wrong time or underreact and suffer the consequences. As investors, we are obsessed with knowing what is likely to happen, but only a rare few of us will ever be successful at converting that knowledge into performance alpha. Oh, and that includes advisors and managers as well.
First, by definition, no one can officially announce that we are in a recession until we have completed the obligatory two quarters of lower GDP. That’s 180 days or so from the time it starts, not including the slowing, but still positive, growth that preceded the recession horizon. Thus, we all know intellectually that once the economists and the media have pronounced that we are in a recession, the market will have long since reacted to that eventuality and that selling at that point will likely represent a grossly ill-timed strategy. Those who wait until the recession is a ‘fait accompli’ in order to be certain that they need to take action will likely suffer investors’ lament.
The table below was compiled from several different sources and is designed to compare the declines in stocks associated with the last 15 economic recessions. From this information, one may draw the following observations:
|
Recession period
|
S&P Performance during Recession
|
S&P performance peak-to-trough
|
How long the peak precedes the recession
|
How long the low precedes the end of recession
|
Causes
|
8/29 – 3/33
|
-81%
|
-82%
|
-1 mo
|
1 mo
|
Banking panic, stock market crash, gold standard, tariffs, and more
|
5/37 – 6/38
|
-44%
|
-51%
|
2 mos
|
2 mos
|
Fiscal and monetary tightening
|
2/45 – 10/45
|
+20%
|
-5%
|
-1 mo
|
7 mos
|
Decline of government spending after WW II
|
11/48 – 10/49
|
-7%
|
-19%
|
1 mo
|
4 mos
|
Monetary tightening
|
7/53 – 5/54
|
+17%
|
-14%
|
5 mos
|
8 mos
|
Korean war
|
8/57 – 4/58
|
-12%
|
-20%
|
1 mo
|
5 mos
|
Monetary tightening
|
4/60 – 2/61
|
+11%
|
-13%
|
3 mos
|
5 mos
|
Monetary tightening
|
12/69 – 11/70
|
-11%
|
-14%
|
1 mo
|
10 mos
|
Monetary tightening and Viet Nam war
|
10/73 – 3/75
|
-25%
|
-46%
|
- 1 mo
|
4 mos
|
OPEC oil embargo
|
1/80 -- 7/80
|
+8%
|
-16%
|
-1 mo
|
4 mos
|
Monetary tightening
|
7/81 – 11/1982
|
+3%
|
-27%
|
9 mos
|
3 mos
|
7/90 – 3/91
|
+2.5%
|
-18%
|
1 mo
|
5 mos
|
Persian Gulf crisis and Savings & Loan collapse
|
3/01 – 11/01
|
-15%
|
-27%
|
6 mos
|
7 mos
|
Followed dotcom bust
|
12/07 – 6/09
|
-38%
|
-56%
|
5 mos
|
3 mos
|
Mortgage crisis (worst contraction since Great Depression)
|
2/20 – 4/20
|
-20%
|
-17%
|
-1 mo
|
-1 mo
|
COVID recession
|
2023?
|
?
|
?
|
|
|
Monetary tightening
Source data from Forbes, Macrotrends, and Wikipedia
Here are my main takeaways regarding SPY and the upcoming recession.
