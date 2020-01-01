Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Shrugging off handsome plus-side returns for both equity and fixed income funds in November, investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the eleventh month in a row, redeeming $84.2 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below). For the twentieth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$99.6 billion — their largest monthly outflows since March 2020). Despite the 10-year Treasury yield falling 42 basis points (bps) during the month on better-than-expected inflation reports, the fixed income funds macro-group — for the third month in a row — witnessed net outflows, handing back $36.4 billion. Money market funds (+$51.7 billion) attracted net new money for the second consecutive month.

For the seventh consecutive month, ETFs attracted net new money, taking in $63.1 billion for November. Authorized participants (APs — those investors who create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs — also for the seventh month in a row — injecting $40.0 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the tenth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs — injecting $23.2 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$21.3 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$15.0 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$2.2 billion), and Alternatives ETFs (+$1.6 billion) while being net sellers of Mixed-Assets ETFs (-$70 million).

In this report, I highlight the November 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).