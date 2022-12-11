tiero

A couple of weeks back, we promised to "share extracts from our weekly reviews." This article, taken from an analysis originally published for Macro Trading Factory's subscribers on Nov. 28, is part of that effort.

Economy Stinks

There's no free lunch, even if we've been served four (QE-) dishes.

We're now witnessing the disastrous effect of trillions of stimulus: Growth significantly below trend, inflation significantly above trend.

JPM

Sentiment among CEOs (towards their own businesses) is tanking, just as they're about to take decisions regarding hiring and investments ahead of a new year.

Note that CEO confidence tends to become a self-fulfilling recession prophecy, as evident by the shaded areas that followed sharp declines in sentiment.

Macrobrand

Profitability Tanks

Needless to say/add that a decline in CEOs' confidence is a very reliable barometer for an upcoming decline in corporate earnings.

How big is the earnings decline we may expect? As you can see, a decline of 20%-25% Y/Y is certainly in the cards.

Refinitiv

Monetary conditions are calling for about the same magnitude, forecasting a 20% decline in SPX earnings.

Real Investment Advice

Now, let's see:

20% decline in SPX EPS = ~$175 SPX EPS in 2023

At current level, SPX is trading at 23x Forward P/E

All bear markets post 2000 bottomed with a Forward P/E < 15x

It's a long way from 23x to 15x, down 35% to be precise.

If, indeed, there is a 20% decline in SPX EPS next year, we can't rule a scenario where the index trades between 2800 ("only" 30% decline) to 3000 (25% decline)!!!

Morgan Stanley is also forecasting a 20% SPX EPS decline in 2023.

Their model has been fairly accurate along the years and if anything, it has actually underestimated actual earnings decline during recessions...

Morgan Stanley

S&P 500 Cracks

Clearly, Wall Street has not discounted the expected earnings contraction at the index level, with the consensus still seeing 5% SPX EPS growth in 2023.

Nonetheless, slowly but surely the realization that the worst is still ahead of us starts sinking in.

For the fifth time this year, the S&P 500 Index tried and failed to break above the downtrend, resistance, line.

As is often the case, if you fail to break through, you end up pulling back.

Jesse Colombo

This is exactly what is happening to the SPX this week, and this failed attempt, followed by ~5% retracement, is a very bearish sign.

The 200-DMA, which the index managed to break through earlier this week, is now ~4.5% above the current level of the SPX.

Even the 50-DMA is no longer a reliable support level, and we wouldn't be surprised if the SPX breaks down, below that level, tomorrow (Friday, Dec. 16; hard to believe investors will buy stocks ahead of the weekend when the sentiment is so negative).

Data by YCharts

This week was/is a particularly important, subject to an extreme volatility, week with a ton of market-moving data coming in:

FOMC rate decision (50 bps hike; leaving the door open for more hikes)

Powell's press conference (leaning hawkish; no Pivot in sight)

CPI inflation data (lower than expected but still too high)

Retail sales (below expectations; can't say we're surprised)

PMI (tomorrow)

Indeed, we believe that the market's (using SPY here) volatility is about to rise from here, in-line with the increasing uncertainty and gloomy mood/outlook.

Y-Charts

Until the S&P 500 proves otherwise, we have to assume that the 4100 (+/-) remains a very strong resistance, i.e. this is the potential upside from here - only ~5%.

On the other hand, the next support levels are ~3700 (-5%) and then the previous lows ~3500 (-10%; note the log scale used in the below chart).

If we get that low - the path is clear for the SPX to dig itself new lows.

Y-Charts, Author

With an upside of only ~5% and a downside of at least 5%, likely a lot more, the risk/reward here is clearly skewed to the downside.

Therefore, all the SPX-related ETFs, and surely the index's growth satellite versions, are a sell for us until further notice.