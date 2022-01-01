A weakening rate of economic growth is unavoidable in the process of taming inflation. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that retail sales declined in the month of November, especially following the outsized gains we saw in October. In fact, this should be welcome news for investors, because it shows that demand is finally starting to ease, which is what the Fed wants to see to rein in inflation. The problem now is that investors have been bombarded with recession forecasts to such an extent that they are hypersensitive to any high-frequency economic data that falls short of estimates. At the same time, a drop in weekly unemployment claims, which should have helped assuage those fears, aggravated concerns about higher short-term interest rates from the Fed. All news was bad news yesterday.
The retail sales number was not a reason for concern. Consumers continue to shift spending from goods to services, and the retail sales report is primarily focused on goods categories. The evidence of this was the 0.9% increase in spending last month at restaurants and bars, which was the fourth consecutive monthly increase for this service category. We need to see the much broader personal spending report for November to better judge the health of overall consumer spending.
Stocks sold off sharply on yesterday's news, but the bond market seems far less concerned. In fact, the 2-year Treasury yield has barely budged since Chairman Powell's hawkish outlook for monetary policy on Wednesday, refusing to reflect what the Fed asserts will be a much higher terminal rate for Fed funds next year. As seen below, the 2-year yield consistently LEADS the Fund funds rate, and it has fallen from a peak of 4.5% in November to its what is 4.25% today. Unless the 2-year yield starts to rise meaningfully, it is telling me that Fed funds will never reach 5%.
Additionally, if we are on the cusp of an economic contraction, it is not being reflected in the highest-risk segment of the bond market. High-yield bonds, otherwise known as junk, look to be completely unphased with a default rate of just 1.2% over the past 12 months. That is extraordinarily low compared to the 4.5% long-run average, which includes expansionary periods. Granted, defaults tend to lag moves in the stock market, but the S&P 500 has been declining for most of 2022, yet default rates remain near multi-decade lows.
The bond market has a tendency of being far more perceptive than the stock market when it comes to the reality on the ground. It is currently defying the Fed's outlook for a far more restrictive monetary policy, as well as Wall Street's forecast for a recession in 2023.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.
Comments (1)