Back in 2000, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) had a massive run-up just like it's having right now.

Shortly after, this is what happened:

This cycle we're witnessing now is very similar to the 2000-2002 technology, media, and telecom ("TMT") bust:

Tech/growth wreck in both cycles

TMT Bust: Tech top in early 2000... Tech wreck... SPX top in Mar 2000... Persistent yield-curve inversion in mid 2000... Recession in Mar 2001

Current cycle: Tech top in late 2021... Tech wreck... SPX top in Jan 2022... Persistent yield-curve inversion in mid 2022... Recession in 2023?

Relative outperformance of old economy (value) in both cycles

TMT bust: Old economy outperformed-then tanked during the recession... Energy stocks kept rallying and topped out almost a year later in 2001 before declining ~50%

Current cycle: Old economy has outperformed... Energy (XLE) has rallied for nearly a year post-SPX peak.

DJIA strength in both cycles

Over the past 70 years, all SPX recessionary bear-markets ended only after the initial rate cut by the Fed, and in most instances SPX continued to decline even after the first rate cut.

During the 1980 recession, SPX didn't decline by more than 20% (bear-market), but the TTM P/E ratio back then was 7x! = way more starting point than the one we're at now.

Forward P/E at bear market lows since 2000:

2000-2002: 14x

2007-2009: 9x

2011: 11x

2018: 14x

2020: 13x

Current: 17.5x* or 23x**.

*Based on $230 EPS for 2023, which seems completely unrealistic. **Based on $175 EPS for 2023.

No matter how you spin this around, SPX multiple is still (you may add extremely) elevated, taking into consideration both past (history) and future (forecasts).

But there's more to the story than earnings (as if this is not enough...).

Based on where U.S. 10-Year Real Yield is, SPX multiple should be ~13X.

13x multiple X $175 EPS = SPX 2275 = ~43.5% decline is "needed"! [Note, however, that we don't view this as a base-case scenario. Moreover, we don't expect this level to be met for various reasons that this is neither the place nor the time to discuss.]

Keep in mind:

No bear market caused by monetary tightening ever ended before the Fed started cutting rates.

SPX always declined further after the first rate cut before bottoming out.

The Fed is still raising its base rate (aka Fed Funds Rate)!

Furthermore, no bear market has ever ended before the associated recession had begun.

Do the math yourself.

Using Leonard Cohen famous lyrics:

"First we take Manhattan" = 200-DMA and 50-DMA (both about 3% below current DIA level).

"Then we take Berlin" = Lows of 2022 (current support) = Highs of 2019 (functioned as resistance back then).

"I am guided"

And now, so are you.