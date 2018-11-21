Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyIn this episode we’re joined by Jennifer Warren. We’re discussing the oil markets and the impact of China’s reopening. Warren’s areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Energy Trends Insider, and many others. Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new poll for the week, and a preview of Micron Technology’s (MU) earnings. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium.
