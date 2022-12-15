Chartwell Retirement Residences: A High Income Turnaround Play

Dec. 16, 2022 1:05 PM ETChartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN:CA), CWSRF
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Chartwell Retirement Residences stock has fallen about 30% YTD.
  • Operating challenges include navigating COVID-19, higher inflation, and higher interest rates.
  • Chartwell Retirement Residences stock yields just under 7.5%.
  • The cash distribution is not foolproof. Depending on whether it can improve occupancy in 2023, Chartwell stock may or may not reduce its cash distribution next year.
  • Chartwell is a potential turnaround investment for total returns. If it manages to execute well, investors could pocket a rate of return of 16-20% over the next 3 years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DGI Across North America get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Senior couple consults with female real estate agent

supersizer/E+ via Getty Images

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF, TSX:CSH.UN:CA) seems to have been forgotten by the investing community as the last Seeking Alpha coverage on it was in late August 2020.

It's understandable. The stock is down about 25% since then.

What's Weighing on the Stock?

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the retirement residence business, resulting in lower occupancy. High inflation, rising interest rates, and labor shortage are also factors weighing on the stock.

Lower Occupancy

Our revenue and operating results depend significantly on the occupancy levels at our retirement residences. During the ongoing pandemic, numerous restrictions and directives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have been implemented by governments and health authorities that affected and continue to affect many aspects of our operations. (Source: Q3 MD&A).

Chartwell's YTD occupancy rate for its retirement operations was 77.2%, which is way below its normalized levels of north of 90%.

(The company reports in Canadian dollars, so the figures in this article are in CAD$ unless otherwise noted.)

Higher Interest Rates

Pretty much any stocks with a substantial amount of mortgages on their balance sheets have been sold off as interest rates have risen and the cost of borrowing has increased.

At the end of Q3, Chartwell's weighted average interest rate for its continuing operations was 3.59%, which appears manageable. However, it has debt maturities of $427 million in 2023 - about 53% in mortgages and 47% in debentures.

Chartwell debt maturities

Chartwell Q3 MD&A

Chartwell's debt-to-equity ratio increased from 2.46x at the end of 2021 to 2.92x at the end of Q3 2022, which suggests a riskier capital structure.

Chartwell is exiting its long-term care operations in Ontario by the end of the year. And it's planning to use the net proceeds of about $202.9 million to pay down debt.

Notably, Chartwell generally has access to low-cost mortgage financing insured by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC"), a state-owned mortgage insurer. As of the end of Q3, about 87% of Chartwell's mortgage debt for its continuing operations was CMHC-insured.

As the table below shows, Chartwell's mortgage debt portfolio has little exposure to variable interest rates (<2% of the portfolio). For reference, it recently had new mortgage financings that included 3 CMHC-insured mortgages totaling $143.3 million that had a weighted average interest rate of 4.14% and a weighted average term to maturity of 8 years.

Chartwell mortgage debt portfolio

Chartwell Q3 MD&A

In summary, Chartwell primarily finances its operations through long-term fixed-rate mortgage debt with the 10-year CMHC-insured mortgage rates estimated at about 4.5% and the 5-year conventional mortgage financing available at about 5.65%.

High Inflation & Staff Shortage

The ongoing pandemic caused the staff shortage issue, which has affected occupancy in addition to potential pandemic restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

We believe that continuous pandemic related higher staff and management turnover and the resulting reliance on agency staff impacted our resident experience in 2022 resulting in lower resident satisfaction scores compared to pre-pandemic levels. We believe our numerous recruitment, retention, agency management and customer experience strategies will result in enhanced resident experiences in 2023 and beyond. (Source: Q3 MD&A)

Chartwell's YTD adjusted direct property operating expense rose 9% to $569.3 million, which was higher than the 6% increase to $764.9 million in its adjusted resident revenue. Its adjusted NOI is also down 2% to $195.6 million in the period.

Chartwell operating performance

Chartwell Q3 MD&A

The Turnaround Potential

On an improvement in Chartwell's occupancy over the next three years, the stock could make a comeback. Meanwhile, it pays a good yield on its monthly cash distributions.

As of September 30, 2022, our acquisitions and development portfolio included 15 acquired and recently developed retirement residences with an aggregate gross book value of $749.4 million. These residences had a weighted average occupancy of 73.8% in Q3 2022 and generated adjusted NOI of $7.7 million in Q3 2022, $19.6 million in 2022 YTD and $23 million for the rolling 12 months ended September 30, 2022. If we achieve the expected stabilized average occupancy of 95%, these residences are estimated to generate annualized adjusted NOI of $52.2 million at our share of ownership. (Source: Q3 MD&A, emphasis added.)

Management is saying there's an opportunity to increase the adjusted NOI (versus the rolling 12-month period) by about 127% for its relatively new properties. This could be a tad too optimistic, as the normalized occupancy levels before the pandemic were just over 90%. So, it'd be more conservative to say a potential double to an adjusted NOI of roughly $46 million.

bar graph showing Chartwell's occupancy

Chartwell Q3 MD&A

The Cash Distribution is not Foolproof

Chartwell yields just under 7.5%. However, there's a chance it could reduce its payout if its operations remain depressed for an extended period of time, say, through 2023. Its payout ratio is a little stretched right now. However, any improvement in its occupancy rate on good execution and/or an improved operating environment could swiftly lift this red flag.

Chartwell fundamental analysis graph

F.A.S.T. Graphs

It also has the liquidity to help protect the cash distribution. As of November 9, Chartwell had liquidity of $182.4 million, including $24.9 million of cash & cash equivalents and $157.5 million of available borrowing capacity on its credit facilities, while its annualized dividend payments total about $108 million.

The Investor Takeaway

Chart
Data by YCharts

After a substantial correction in Chartwell stock, it now provides a margin of safety of about 27% and a high yield of just below 7.5%. According to the analyst consensus 12-month price target of $11.33, the stock can appreciate almost 38% over the next 12 months.

Yahoo Finance analysts

Yahoo Finance

To be more conservative, investors should have an investment horizon of at least 3 years for the potential turnaround investment. Assuming the stock returned to the normalized levels over 3 years, Chartwell Retirement Residences stock can deliver total returns of about 16-20% per year.

Are you worried about your stocks and potentially losing sleep in this market volatility? Get a helping hand in DGI Across North America

Go here to start a two-week free trial and get quality dividend ideas to build your own portfolio with guidance from a dedicated dividend growth investor. 

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.79K Followers
Value investing in high quality U.S. and Canadian dividend stocks.
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.

I offer an exclusive Marketplace service, DGI Across North America, which maintains two dividend portfolios with monthly top ideas & buy target updates. Also, get real-time trade alerts of my buys and sells!



Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSH.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.