Since our initial coverage of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU), we had a few criticisms from the Seeking Alpha investor community. However, LSB stock price performance was in line with our expectations, and the company declined by almost 30% compared to the return of the S&P 500 of -6.13%. In September 2022, we were still not convinced, and our neutral case recap was based on the fact that 1) commodities prices were still trading at all-time record highs, 2) and more importantly, after having analyzed LSB's secondary offer, we were pretty skeptical about the investment timing, and 3) almost all chemical companies were de-rated, and we thought there was better upside in other sectors.
Despite the fact that LSB had a positive pricing delta (Q3 results as well as half-year numbers confirmed that), our thesis was based on the fact that the company's main products were starting to show some negative price development, and then LSB's profit could not sustain this trend for long. On a positive note, we also reported that, based on the company's geographical footprint, it was less exposed to natural gas cost evolution; however, higher logistic costs and supply chain constraints were not doing any favors to the US company to export in Continental Europe.
Q3 results simply confirm our expectations. Very briefly, the company reported:
What are our main key takeaways now?
Regarding the valuation, LSB is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 4.25x (LTM) compared to a historical valuation of a double-digit number. Again, looking at the forward P/E estimates, the company is trading at around 5x; however, LSB is uniquely positioned to benefit from the above positive trends. Based on an EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 6x, we decided to overweight the company at a buy target, and we derive a price of $16.50 per share with an implied upside of 20% at today's price.
