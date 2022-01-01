Strength in minor bulk trade and backhaul rates have been heavily linked with the container market outlook. Therefore, we have consistently argued that when container freight rates start to decline, general cargo vessels (multipurpose) and small geared bulker rates are likely to face pressure and decrease together, specifically for the backhaul routes.
As we forecast, with a significant drop in container freight and slower container trade demand growth in response to high inflation rate and endemic consumer pattern, along with reduced congestion, the decontainerized trend has been gradually reversed and some parts of container spillover-related minor bulk cargo have gradually returned to container box already.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments