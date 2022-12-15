hapabapa

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotechnology company BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/22 the stock gained 19.12%.

BMRN Price vs 20,50,100 DMA ( )

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood Phe concentration levels in patients with PKU; and BMN 255 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating primary hyperoxaluria. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

6.86+Weighted Alpha

29.02% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 26.03% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.71%

Recently traded at $108.61 with 50 day moving average of $92.08

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $20.1 billion

P/E181.49

Revenue expected to grow by 13.40% this year and another 22.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 288.60% this year, an additional 118.20% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 72.43% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 13 strong buy, 7 buy and 3 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $74.00 to $162.00 with an average of $115.48 - very wide range so your guess is as good as anyone's

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 889 to 50 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 166 to 11 for the same result

25.080 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

1436 out of 4760

Ranked in Sector

307 out of 1197

Ranked in Industry

159 out of 585

Quant Ratings Beat The Market »