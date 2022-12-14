Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic because patients had no choice but to consult with their doctors via the company's technology-enabled healthcare delivery platform.

With the pandemic effectively over for the majority of us, the digital health company's fundamentals are deteriorating. Teladoc's sales growth is slowing, and the telemedicine company is still unable to deliver profitability.

Despite the fact that Teladoc did not report an impairment loss in the third quarter (as opposed to the previous two quarters), the company continues to lose money and only achieves adjusted EBITDA profitability after stock-based compensation expenses are added.

Slowing Business Momentum Is A Major Threat For The Company And Its Valuation

Slowing business momentum is never good, especially for high-priced growth stocks that benefited from a once-in-a-generation global pandemic.

Teladoc works in the digital healthcare market, which grew in popularity during the pandemic because people were unable to see their doctors. But now that people are readjusting their lives and returning to doctors' offices in person, Teladoc's business is slowing dramatically.

Teladoc's sales increased 17% YoY to $611 million in the third quarter, reflecting a 1 percentage point decrease QoQ. Teladoc's sales increased 81% YoY to $522 million, so the telemedicine company is experiencing a significant slowdown compared to last year, when the pandemic was still in full swing and aided the company's growth.

What makes Teladoc's situation worse is that it is still losing money by the bucket load. Teladoc's adjusted EBITDA fell 24% YoY in 3Q-22, and the company once again reported a net loss.

Teladoc's net loss in the third quarter was $73.5 million, with total losses in 2022 totaling $9.8 billion. The loss was primarily due to $9.6 billion in goodwill impairments caused by Teladoc overpaying for acquisitions during the boom years.

Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA (Teladoc Health Inc)

Teladoc only achieves pro-forma profitability by adjusting EBITDA for stock-based compensation expenses incurred by the company in compensating its executives.

Teladoc reported a negative EBITDA (based on GAAP rules) of $9.7 million in the third quarter, but it added back $55.7 million in stock-based compensation expenses, resulting in a $51.2 million adjusted EBITDA 'profit' for the telemedicine company.

Stock-Based Compensation (Teledoc Health Inc)

SBC Expenses

Despite the fact that investors' equity holdings in Teladoc are worth less in 2022 (TDOC is down 70% year to date), executives continue to be lavishly compensated. Teladoc has added a whopping $167.1 million in stock-based compensation to its GAAP EBITDA year to date.

Stock-Based Compensation Summary (Teledoc Health Inc)

Importantly, even during the pandemic's peak years, Teladoc has consistently failed to achieve even a moderate level of profitability.

As of September 30, 2022, the company reported an astounding accumulated deficit of $11.2 billion. Now, the accumulated deficit was primarily driven by the impairments I mentioned earlier, the majority of which were related to the acquisition of Livongo, which Teladoc acquired for $18.5 billion at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Small, consistent quarterly losses, combined with large impairments, have resulted in a truly astounding and terrifying amount of shareholder funds being squandered.

Why Pay A Premium?

The market expects Teladoc to grow at a rate of 13.5% next year (based on estimated sales of $2.7 billion in 2023), which is not particularly fast for a former pandemic winner. In 2020, Teladoc's sales increased 81% YoY.

Revenue Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Having said that, the question of why investors should pay a premium valuation for a loss-making business that continues to lose so much money arises.

Teladoc's stock is currently trading at almost a 2x sales multiple. Given Teladoc's poor historical earnings situation, I continue to believe that investors are overpaying for its prospects.

Data by YCharts

Why Teladoc Could See A Higher Valuation

The pandemic has passed, providing a significant boost to Teladoc's business of facilitating the delivery of technology-enabled healthcare services. Teladoc would have needed to see a significant decrease in net losses as well as reaccelerating sales growth to see a higher valuation multiple.

Teladoc is also concerned about a decline in access fees and an ongoing decrease in platform-enabled sessions.

Given that Teladoc's inflated SBC expenses already prevent it from achieving more than adjusted EBITDA profitability, I believe the risk is heavily skewed to the downside.

My Conclusion

Teladoc is still trading at a very high sales multiple, though it is not nearly as high as it once was. Having said that, Teladoc continues to lose money every quarter, even after accounting for impairments.

Furthermore, the accumulated deficit has ballooned to $11.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, and the company is still only capable of reporting profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis, despite pandemic tailwinds boosting its business.

With more losses expected in the future and the valuation remaining inflated, investors should avoid Teladoc at all costs.