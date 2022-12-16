As the world emerges from Covid-19, it is interesting to observe Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) as outperformers (in terms of stock price) relative to large cap tech peers. Specifically, I compare against Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META), with the overarching logic being that they are all platform-based ecosystems.
(Note: From best to worst in terms of performance: AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, META)
Given the increasing importance of investment for tech companies in innovating and sustaining growth, this article will take a look at the return on incremental invested capital ("ROIIC"), a measure to determine the effectiveness of capital deployed, of the respective companies mentioned above. I calculate ROIIC using incremental operating income as numerator and the total capex spent on property, plant and equipment, and company acquisitions over the trailing 4 quarters of as denominator.
While all of these companies operate platform-based ecosystems, they certainly do not operate in the same lines of business. The ROIIC exercise highlights very different stories for each company, which makes sense given returns and capital intensity / needs would be subject to different influences external to management effectiveness and other company-controllable factors.
In a way, Apple Inc. does not lend itself to ROIIC analysis as well as other companies. While it certainly qualifies as a platform-ecosystem company, Apple derives 80% to 90% of revenue from physical product sales (i.e. iPhones) which stands in contrast to the other companies discussed in this article.
Even though Apple doesn't manufacture any of its products, from an accounting perspective selling a physical product suggests most expenses would be revenue expenditure (accounted for in profit and loss statement) as opposed to selling a service which would entail a higher proportion of capital expenditure (you would build the tech infrastructure or whatever is needed to provide your service and subsequent monetization is more time-based; in contrast, the mapping of costs to product sales is more one-to-one). Nevertheless, given it is considered one of the closest competitors for both Microsoft and Google, I include it for the sake of completeness.
It is interesting to note that Apple's stock price performed best in the last 5 years out of this batch. A potential explanation is that the current headwinds it faces is supply-side in nature (i.e., production bottlenecks, component shortages etc.) rather than demand driven (i.e., demand for iPhones remain extremely robust), as opposed to peers (e.g. see Microsoft's Azure below). Intuitively, supply issues are more controllable than demand.
Microsoft is a close runner up in terms of 5-year stock price performance with high and stable ROIIC, which serves as testimony to the company's success in transitioning from a license-based proprietary software model to a services and subscription business model (providing infrastructure-, platform-, and software-as-a-service).
It wasn't long ago in 2014 to 2016 when the company underwent a major reorganization, involving an overhaul of its engineering/R&D operations to better align with the strategic direction of the company, followed by a restructuring of its sales and marketing teams.
Google's business model is based on developing and offering free applications, online services and content, and making money by selling third-party advertising. The advertising revenue funds development of products and services provided to users at no or little cost.
Amazon is the most asset heavy business (due to the warehousing and fulfilment network and to a lesser degree inventory ownership of its e-commerce business) out of all the names covered in this article. This means it has high operating leverage (also quite observable, like Google), but in addition its relatively slim profit margins (operating margin at single digits) means that small fluctuations have a large impact on incremental profits.
There are three dips in Amazon's historical ROIIC profile - 2017, 2020 and then now.
Last and perhaps most controversial out of the five names is Meta. Meta has continuously made bets outside of social media (e.g. in VR/AR in 2014/2015, then in developing its own cryptocurrency Diem (formerly Libra)) but struggled to convert them into anything more meaningful.
The maturing of its core social media businesses and lack of substantial new growth pillars was compounded by the the Cambridge Analytica episode (when Facebook allegedly allowed millions of its users' personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, who misused that personal data to micro-target and manipulate swing voters in the 2016 US presidential election) which triggered a round of heavy investment in data privacy and cyber security by Facebook.
1 Investments in Reality Labs reduced 2021 overall operating profit by approximately $10 billion, according to the company's 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 2021, and guidance was for investment amounts to increase in future periods.
Companies need to invest (and, for tech companies, innovate) to keep growing. The fierce competition is additional cause for tech companies to reinvest instead of distributing cash back to shareholders. Investing under diminishing returns is common (perhaps even inevitable) and investing despite negative returns has always been more easily forgiven for tech players. We examined various ROIIC profiles above - high and stable, volatile, declining, and even some not-as-meaningful profiles, but at the end of the day, ROIIC strives to answer basic questions such as "How is this company deploying capital?", "How does that weave into its business model?", "Is it efficient?".
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments