Fed Delivers A 0.50% Rate Increase, Signals More Hikes In 2023

Summary

  • U.S. Federal Reserve delivers 0.50% rate hike to highest level in 15 years.
  • What was the market's reaction to the Fed's latest rate hike?
  • Outlook on the economy and U.S. dollar.

The Fed - Federal Reserve - Central Bank

Douglas Rissing

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate a half-point to the highest level since 2008, and signaled rates would not be coming down anytime soon. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Marple, Senior Economist, TD Bank, about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

