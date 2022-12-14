Earnings Call. We were very disappointed with the third quarter earnings of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH). The earnings call had several items of note on revenue:
Earnings forecast. With the paucity of information the company has presented, we believe it's difficult to make any sort of scientific earnings forecast. Nevertheless, here's something to spur some discussion and cross check on what we learn on the next earnings call.
We still don't understand the revenue recognition problems. But based on the six unrecognized units in the field as of the last quarter (see above) we hope that revenue might be recognized on an additional 3 of those. And based on the forecast that 20 more units should go out the door in the 4th quarter, we hope that revenue might be recognized on 20% or 4 of those. Based on the most recent $189,000 sale of an Energy Warehouse, these seven units would generate $1.34mm of revenue in the fourth quarter.
This might result in earnings as follows:
|(000's except shares out)
|3Q
|est 4Q
|Revenue
|191
|1,337
|R&D
|20,127
|15,000
|Sales Exp
|1,815
|1,800
|G&A
|5,981
|6,000
|Net
|(31,597)
|(21,463)
|Shares out
|152,861,300
|152,861,300
|eps
|-0.21
|-0.14
Of course all the numbers are "hopes" and not science. We've held Sales Expense and G&A basically constant, and hope the huge R&D number comes down as more automation has been accomplished, etc. Shares outstanding are unchanged for the quarterly estimate and a "hoped for" 14 cent loss drops out of the bottom of this overly simplistic model.
A much more important hope is the cash balance. The 3Q 10Q detailed cash and short term investments of $166.7mm. If depreciation and capital expenditures hold relatively constant, and if the net income shown above is realized, ending cash for the 4Q should be around $140mm.
Questions. As the foregoing discussion illustrates, we believe there are a number of unanswered questions brought on by the company's opaque presentations to shareholders.
Please add to this list in the comments below and reorder the list above. Hopefully, the analysts will ask these if the company doesn't incorporate them into their next earnings call presentation.
What about Grizzly Research? Our previous article dealt with the short seller research report from Grizzly. Thank you, Grizzly, for getting us to drill into the numbers and to make the confirmatory calls and emails you should have made.
On that score, we sent four messages to people involved in ESI AP, the Australian partner that Grizzly asserts is a sham as it is actually a related entity. One response to date, which read in part,
I can confirm that ESS and ESIAP are indeed independent entities with independent shareholder groups.
We'll leave that respondent's name confidential since we didn't warn them they might appear in a Seeking Alpha article.
Also we recommend that readers take in this December 14th article on the first Energy Warehouse arriving in Australia, which would seem to further call into question Grizzly's negative assertions. Here's the lead image:
Conclusions. We believe the company's presentations are too opaque and that this opacity doesn't protect company secrets. Instead we believe it just leaves shareholders in the fog. We hope management will answer the questions asked here and no doubt others that will be asked in the comments below. Our confidence in Grizzly's assertions was never high, and is going lower, but we are on notice that the company is not hitting its own projections and will be watching closely. Good luck to GWH longs.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GWH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
