Denbury Provides More Details About Its CCUS Business Expectations

Dec. 18, 2022 6:07 AM ETDenbury Inc. (DEN)
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • Denbury expects to generate $650 million to $900 million EBITDA from its carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) business in 2030.
  • It also expects $1.6 billion to $2 billion in CCUS capex from 2023 to 2030.
  • Thus, Denbury's overall free cash flow generation may be limited for a few years until the CCUS business becomes self funding.
  • CCUS business may provide significant long-term upside, with the potential to generate more free cash flow than its upstream business by around 2029/2030.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Some of the acquisition chatter around Denbury (NYSE:DEN) has cooled off now and I remain neutral on it at its current share price. Denbury has provided additional information about its carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) business expectations. The CCUS business is expected to be self funding in around 2026 to 2027 and could generate $650 million to $900 million EBITDA by 2030. It is also expected to require around $1.6 billion to $2 billion in total capex from 2023 to 2030.

Denbury's capital investments in its CCUS business may result in it generating relatively modest overall company free cash flow over the next few years until the CCUS business starts generating EBITDA.

Overall, the added information about the CCUS business doesn't change my estimate of its value, although I am trimming the estimated value of Denbury's upstream business by a couple dollars per share due to weaker expectations for 2023 oil prices. I now believe Denbury to be worth around $86 at long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $94 at long-term $75 WTI oil.

Carbon Solutions Business

Denbury has provided some additional details about its expectations for its carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) business. It mentioned that it expected to average $200 million to $250 million in capital expenditures per year between 2023 and 2030 (total capex of $1.6 billion to $2 billion), with the peak spending taking place in 2024/2025.

Denbury also expects its CCUS business to reach $650 million to $900 million EBITDA in 2030 and estimates that it will become self-funded beginning in 2026/2027. The business may generate around $250 million EBITDA in 2026 and $500 million EBITDA in 2028 based on Denbury's projections.

Rough estimates suggest that Denbury's CCUS business may generate close to $1 billion in cumulative free cash flow by the end of 2030 based on its projections.

I've previously valued Denbury's CCUS business at around $20 per share (close to $1 billion). I still believe this is currently reasonable given that it will still take a few years for the CCUS business to start generating positive free cash flow and that there is still a fair bit of variance around its expected EBITDA. The estimated value of the CCUS business may increase over time as it gets closer to generating positive free cash flow and it tightens up EBITDA expectations.

2023 Outlook

At current strip of approximately $74.50 WTI oil, I now estimate that Denbury will generate $1.37 billion in revenues after hedges. Denbury's 2023 hedges have very close to neutral value, with swaps covering around 7% of its oil production at mid-$70s WTI oil and collars covering around 27% of its oil production with floors in the high-$60s.

Units

Price Per Unit

Revenue ($ Million)
Oil (Barrels) 17,702,500

$73.50

$1,301
Natural Gas [MCF] 3,285,000

$5.50

$18
Net Other

$50
Hedge Value $1

Total

$1,370

The weaker commodity prices (compared to when I looked at Denbury a few month ago) result in me reducing Denbury's estimated lease operating expense to $27.50 per BOE in 2023.

$ Million

Lease Operating Expense

$502

Transportation and Marketing Expenses

$23

Production Tax

$108

Cash G&A

$60

Capital Expenditures (excluding CCUS spending)

$360

Cash Taxes

$10

Total

$1,063

This results in a projection that Denbury can now generate $307 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip, before CCUS capex. Denbury is planning on investing heavily into its CCUS business, so its total free cash flow may be fairly limited for now. As noted above, Denbury expects the CCUS business to be self funding in approximately four years.

Notes On Valuation

Weaker near-term cash flow expectations for the upstream business (due to 2023 strip going down to the mid-$70s) trims my estimated value for Denbury's upstream business to $66 per share at long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $74 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil.

Adding the estimated value for the CCUS business results in an estimated total value of $86 per share for Denbury in a long-term $70 WTI oil environment, and $94 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment.

Conclusion

Denbury expects to invest heavily in its CCUS business, resulting in relatively limited total company free cash flow generation for the next few years at current strip prices. This could pay off later in the decade though, with the CCUS business potentially generating more free cash flow than its upstream business by 2029/2030.

Denbury's CCUS business may provide significant long-term upside for it, although for now I am neutral on the company at its current share price since it may take four or five years for the CCUS business to become self funding, and there is a fair bit of uncertainty around long-term projections.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.06K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.