The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
2/14
|
3/8
|
1.94
|
2.13
|
9.79%
|
3.19%
|
13
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
12/29
|
1/13
|
0.29
|
0.3
|
3.45%
|
4.66%
|
43
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
12/29
|
1/31
|
0.055
|
0.0575
|
4.55%
|
0.24%
|
16
|
First Farmers Financial Corporation
|
12/29
|
1/13
|
0.45
|
0.46
|
2.22%
|
2.94%
|
33
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
2/14
|
3/10
|
0.98
|
1.13
|
15.31%
|
1.26%
|
9
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
2/2
|
3/3
|
0.245
|
0.28
|
14.29%
|
1.29%
|
7
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
1/12
|
1/31
|
1.25
|
1.4
|
12.00%
|
3.55%
|
13
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
12/29
|
2/10
|
0.5
|
0.51
|
2.00%
|
1.53%
|
50
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
1/12
|
2/1
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
3.53%
|
25
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
12/30
|
1/13
|
0.248
|
0.2485
|
0.20%
|
4.70%
|
30
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
1/19
|
2/3
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
2.03%
|
47
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
12/27
|
1/11
|
0.3
|
0.34
|
13.33%
|
1.21%
|
14
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
12/30
|
1/6
|
0.54
|
0.56
|
3.70%
|
4.75%
|
12
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
1/12
|
1/31
|
0.78
|
0.83
|
6.41%
|
2.07%
|
14
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
2/13
|
3/1
|
0.7275
|
0.78
|
7.22%
|
3.28%
|
20
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
|
(FBIN)
|
0.28
|
0.23
|
-17.86%
|
10
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Dec 19 (Ex-Div 12/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
1/13
|
0.68
|
76.72
|
3.55%
|
45
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
1/11
|
0.7
|
77.13
|
3.63%
|
12
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
1/4
|
0.54
|
65.99
|
3.27%
|
8
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
1/11
|
0.09
|
43.17
|
0.83%
|
52
Tuesday Dec 20 (Ex-Div 12/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
1/5
|
0.43
|
34.33
|
5.01%
|
11
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
1/10
|
0.94
|
46.56
|
8.08%
|
53
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
1/11
|
1.27
|
100.28
|
5.07%
|
15
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
1/15
|
1.145
|
157.32
|
2.91%
|
19
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
1/5
|
0.39
|
33.34
|
4.68%
|
5
Wednesday Dec 21 (Ex-Div 12/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
1/13
|
0.18
|
23.02
|
3.13%
|
24
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
12/30
|
0.16
|
24.06
|
2.66%
|
7
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
1/6
|
0.11
|
20.1
|
2.19%
|
9
Thursday Dec 22 (Ex-Div 12/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Balchem Corporation
|
(BCPC)
|
1/20
|
0.71
|
120.88
|
0.59%
|
13
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
1/6
|
0.55
|
82.06
|
2.68%
|
12
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
1/17
|
0.4525
|
48.37
|
3.74%
|
17
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
1/11
|
0.35
|
38.92
|
3.60%
|
29
Friday Dec 23 (Ex-Div 12/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
2/2
|
1.56
|
213.45
|
2.92%
|
12
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
1/27
|
0.85 CAD
|
40.5
|
6.13%
|
7
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
1/6
|
0.81
|
103.11
|
3.14%
|
20
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
1/11
|
0.34
|
112.01
|
1.21%
|
13
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
12/27
|
0.265
|
4.5%
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
12/21
|
0.29
|
2.7%
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
12/21
|
0.75
|
1.7%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
12/23
|
4.88
|
2.8%
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
12/23
|
0.14
|
2.6%
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
12/20
|
0.23
|
1.6%
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
12/21
|
1.28
|
1.0%
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
12/20
|
0.6125
|
4.0%
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
12/23
|
0.24
|
1.0%
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
12/22
|
0.32
|
1.0%
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
12/23
|
0.125
|
1.1%
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
12/22
|
0.215
|
6.9%
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
12/22
|
0.49
|
1.1%
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
12/23
|
0.3
|
2.3%
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
12/20
|
0.28
|
2.5%
|
Marten Transport, Ltd.
|
(MRTN)
|
12/27
|
0.06
|
1.2%
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
12/23
|
0.5
|
3.7%
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
12/20
|
0.52
|
1.8%
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
12/21
|
0.3
|
0.4%
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
12/22
|
0.243
|
3.4%
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
12/20
|
0.26
|
3.3%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
12/20
|
0.26
|
0.8%
|
South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|
(SJI)
|
12/27
|
0.31
|
3.5%
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
12/20
|
0.8
|
4.2%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
12/23
|
0.3
|
2.5%
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
12/22
|
0.7
|
4.1%
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
12/20
|
0.16
|
4.3%
|
V.F. Corporation
|
(VFC)
|
12/20
|
0.51
|
7.7%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
12/20
|
0.3
|
1.1%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, MDT, O, SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
