Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 2/14 3/8 1.94 2.13 9.79% 3.19% 13 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 12/29 1/13 0.29 0.3 3.45% 4.66% 43 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 12/29 1/31 0.055 0.0575 4.55% 0.24% 16 First Farmers Financial Corporation (OTCQX:FFMR) 12/29 1/13 0.45 0.46 2.22% 2.94% 33 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 2/14 3/10 0.98 1.13 15.31% 1.26% 9 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 2/2 3/3 0.245 0.28 14.29% 1.29% 7 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 1/12 1/31 1.25 1.4 12.00% 3.55% 13 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 12/29 2/10 0.5 0.51 2.00% 1.53% 50 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 1/12 2/1 0.28 0.29 3.57% 3.53% 25 Realty Income Corporation (O) 12/30 1/13 0.248 0.2485 0.20% 4.70% 30 Pentair plc (PNR) 1/19 2/3 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2.03% 47 The Toro Company (TTC) 12/27 1/11 0.3 0.34 13.33% 1.21% 14 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 12/30 1/6 0.54 0.56 3.70% 4.75% 12 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/12 1/31 0.78 0.83 6.41% 2.07% 14 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 2/13 3/1 0.7275 0.78 7.22% 3.28% 20 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBIN) 0.28 0.23 -17.86% 10 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 19 (Ex-Div 12/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Medtronic plc (MDT) 1/13 0.68 76.72 3.55% 45 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1/11 0.7 77.13 3.63% 12 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 1/4 0.54 65.99 3.27% 8 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 1/11 0.09 43.17 0.83% 52 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Dec 20 (Ex-Div 12/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 1/5 0.43 34.33 5.01% 11 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 1/10 0.94 46.56 8.08% 53 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1/11 1.27 100.28 5.07% 15 Sempra (SRE) 1/15 1.145 157.32 2.91% 19 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 1/5 0.39 33.34 4.68% 5 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Dec 21 (Ex-Div 12/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 1/13 0.18 23.02 3.13% 24 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 12/30 0.16 24.06 2.66% 7 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 1/6 0.11 20.1 2.19% 9 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 22 (Ex-Div 12/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 1/20 0.71 120.88 0.59% 13 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 1/6 0.55 82.06 2.68% 12 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 1/17 0.4525 48.37 3.74% 17 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 1/11 0.35 38.92 3.60% 29 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 23 (Ex-Div 12/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 2/2 1.56 213.45 2.92% 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1/27 0.85 CAD 40.5 6.13% 7 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 1/6 0.81 103.11 3.14% 20 The Toro Company (TTC) 1/11 0.34 112.01 1.21% 13 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 12/27 0.265 4.5% Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 12/21 0.29 2.7% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 12/21 0.75 1.7% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 12/23 4.88 2.8% CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 12/23 0.14 2.6% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 12/20 0.23 1.6% Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 12/21 1.28 1.0% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 12/20 0.6125 4.0% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 12/23 0.24 1.0% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 12/22 0.32 1.0% Genpact Limited (G) 12/23 0.125 1.1% Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 12/22 0.215 6.9% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 12/22 0.49 1.1% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 12/23 0.3 2.3% Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 12/20 0.28 2.5% Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 12/27 0.06 1.2% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12/23 0.5 3.7% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 12/20 0.52 1.8% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 12/21 0.3 0.4% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 12/22 0.243 3.4% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/20 0.26 3.3% RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/20 0.26 0.8% South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 12/27 0.31 3.5% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 12/20 0.8 4.2% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/23 0.3 2.5% Triton International Limited (TRTN) 12/22 0.7 4.1% United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 12/20 0.16 4.3% V.F. Corporation (VFC) 12/20 0.51 7.7% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/20 0.3 1.1% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.