Summary

  • 2nd episode of Psychedelic Sunday, where we delve into psychedelics and investing.
  • Today we give an overview of the 4 main stocks in psychedelics.
  • Focusing on recent earnings calls and analyst Q&A for Compass Pathways, Atai Life Sciences, MindMed and Cybin.

Close-up computer screen with trading platform window.

G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the second episode of Psychedelic Sunday, where we delve into psychedelics and investing. Today we give an overview of the 4 main stocks in psychedelics focusing on recent earnings calls and analyst Q&A for Compass Pathways (CMPS), Atai Life Sciences (ATAI), MindMed (MNMD) and Cybin (CYBN). We'll be diving even deeper into these stocks over the next couple of weeks with the help of Stephen Tobin and Alexander Carchidi.

