As an investor, it's necessary to keep in mind that a change in fundamental condition can result in a change in stance when it comes to an investment prospect. One case that I could point to right now regards Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), an enterprise that serves as a specialty trucking and logistics firm with an emphasis on providing flatbed and specialized freight services throughout North America. Although the company remains very cheap on an absolute basis and it continues to post climbing sales, the prophets have taken a bit of a step back and shares have gotten a bit pricier compared to similar firms. Based on all of these changes, I still am optimistic about the company's prospects. But in the long run, I think upside has probably been hindered some since I last wrote about the company over two months ago. Because of this, I've decided to decrease my rating on the company from a 'strong buy' to a 'buy'.

A weak spot

When I last wrote about Daseke back in early October of this year, I found myself increasingly bullish about the company. This was in part, driven by the fact that shares had been pushed down significantly by the market in prior months. My opinion at that time was that much of this downside was unwarranted, even though there was a risk that the company's fundamental situation could deteriorate because of changing market conditions. Given how cheap shares were, however, I could not help but to consider it a great prospect that led me to rate the enterprise a 'strong buy'. Since then, the company has generated upside for investors. But not to the extent that I would consider appropriate for such a high rating. While the S&P 500 is up 4.7%, shares of Daseke have increased a more modest 4.3%.

This upside has come at a time when financial results for the company have been a bit mixed. Consider results for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. This is the only quarter for which new data is available that was not available when I last wrote about the business. According to management, sales came in strong at $462.8 million. That's 9% higher than the $424.6 million the company reported only one year earlier. Under the specialized solutions portion of the company, sales grew from $244 million to $270.4 million. The company benefited on this front from a rise in rate per mile from $3.41 to $3.66. This was offset some by a reduction in total miles traveled from 48.8 million to 48.2 million. Under the flatbed solutions portion of the business, sales increased from $184 million to $194.7 million. The rate per mile here also improved, climbing from $2.57 to $2.60. However, the total miles traveled plunged from 52.3 million to 47.8 million. This caused the revenue per tractor to drop from $56,000 to $51,500. In fact, the only reason why this portion of the enterprise did not report declining sales was due to the fuel surcharge jumping from $18.2 million to $31 million.

With the rise in revenue, you might think that profitability would follow suit. But that was not the case. Net income for the business fell from $19.7 million in the third quarter of last year to $11.3 million the same time this year. Other profitability metrics for the company experienced some pain as well. Operating cash flow, as an example, dropped from $57.6 million to $54.8 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have fallen from $53.2 million to $36.3 million. And over that same window of time, EBITDA also took a hit, dropping from $68.4 million to $64.8 million. With the exception of EBITDA, which is still up for the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year compared to the same time last year, all other financial results in the first nine months of the year have mirrored with the company experienced in the third quarter alone. This can be seen in the chart above.

Outside of basic fundamental performance, management did announce something else rather interesting. On November 21st, the company completed an earlier announced transaction whereby it acquired all of the common stock that was then owned by its founder. The purchase price came out to $6 per share and represented 28.6% of the company's outstanding stock at that time. The total cost to shareholders was $107.6 million. But instead of just buying back stock, the company added A twist to this. $40 million of the transaction came in the form of cash. In addition to that though, they also paid out $67.6 million in the form of Series B Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock.

This stock was broken up into two different tranches. The first, Series B-1 is in the amount of $20 million and carries a 13% dividend per year. The second, Series B-2 comes out to $47.60 million and carries a 7% dividend rate. In total, the blended rate on these preferred units comes out to 8.78%. This development has both positive and negative characteristics to it. On the positive end, it does leave more upside for common shareholders in the company given that there are fewer shares outstanding. On the other hand, it commits the company to over $5.9 million in additional preferred payments per year until the company decides to buy back the preferred stock. It also places common shareholders even lower on the totem pole from a liquidation perspective if something were to ever happen with the company that would cause it to restructure. In the event that the company grows nicely and generates significant value creation, this will ultimately prove to be a net positive for shareholders. But absent that, I feel as though the deal was less than ideal for common shareholders at this time. That cash coming out every year could have been better used in other ways.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year in its entirety, management believes that revenue will still rise by between 12% and 15%. They also still think that EBITDA should climb by between 5% and 10%. This should translate to a reading for shareholders of $235.6 million. We don't have any guidance when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we annualize results experienced so far, we should anticipate net income of $44.7 million and adjusted operating cash flow of $122.3 million. Based on these figures, and factoring in the aforementioned preferred stock transaction, I calculated that the company is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 9.8. The forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 3.4, while the forward EV to EBITDA multiple should come in at 4.2. As you can see in the chart above, these numbers are a bit loftier, if you ignore the EV to EBITDA approach, than if we were to use the data from 2021. In the table below, I also compared the company to five similar firms. Although Daseke is quite cheap on an absolute basis, it operates in an industry with lots of other cheap companies. Using the price-to-earnings approach and the EV to EBITDA approach, we see that Daseke is actually the most expensive of the group. And when it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach, two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Daseke 9.8 3.4 4.2 P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) 5.9 4.0 3.9 ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) 5.9 4.5 3.2 Yellow Corporation (YELL) N/A 1.3 3.1 Ryder System (R) 5.1 1.9 3.2 Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) 5.1 4.8 2.5 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

At this moment in time, I still do think that the overall trajectory for Daseke should be a positive for investors. Fundamentally, the company is a solid operator and shares are trading at rather low levels. I feel like the most recent preferred stock transaction is not necessarily the best for common shareholders. In addition to paying out rather high dividends, the company won't receive any tax benefit from said dividends. The preferred units also result in shareholders being pushed behind yet another party when it comes to seniority. Add on top of this that the third quarter was rather weak from a profitability and cash flow perspective, and I feel as though a more appropriate rating for the company at this time is a 'buy' instead of the 'strong buy' I had on it previously.