Summary

  • The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) invests based on an in-house diversified factor benchmark.  Both the ETF and benchmark are reviewed.
  • While being International in scope, the underlying Index only contains non-US Developed countries: no Emerging Market exposure.  They have a separate ETF for that segment.
  • Another consideration when investing internationally is whether to hedge your currency exposure.  I give examples there in the Portfolio strategy section.
  • Based on hedging results and how JPIN trails similar unhedged ETFs, I would consider selling JPIN and reinvesting in another ETF in that market segment.
Global Communication Network

imaginima

Introduction

Based on recent returns, why even review another International Equity fund might be asked. The next chart shows what I mean.

US VS INTL stocks

PortfolioVisualizer.com

The chart also shows two reasons why investors might want some International exposure. From 2003 and

research.ftserussell.com

research.ftserussell.com Indices

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

am.jpmorgan.com; compiled by Author

international equity

am.jpmorgan.com; compiled by Author

INTL Developed Markets

am.jpmorgan.com; compiled by Author

JPMorgan ETFs

am.jpmorgan.com; compiled by Author

JPIN fund

seekingalpha.com DVDs

JPMorgan ETFs

Seekingalpha.com JPIN homepage

VEA ticker

multiple pages; compiled by Author

VEA ETF

multiple pages; compiled by Author

vanguard etfs

personal.vanguard.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

VTI ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

USD vs EURO

xe.com/currencycharts

hedged etfs

PortfolioVisualizer.com; compiled by Author

ETFA ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

