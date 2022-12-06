Wagner Meier

Petrobras: New Bill Could Allow Lula To Appoint New Executives Much Faster

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) stock has been under pressure since our previous update.

There have been several significant developments over the past month, as Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has moved fast to create more uncertainties in the market. Accordingly, PBR fell further last week after the lower house passed a bill that "would make it easier to put political appointees in top positions [of state-owned companies]."

Accordingly, the bill's approval would reduce the quarantine period to 30 days from 36 months previously. As such, it could potentially accelerate the appointment of officers/executives from Lula's campaign to Petrobras. Therefore, we believe it could represent a significant change in the executive decision-making process for Petrobras as Lula attempts to make his mark on the company.

The move was not well-received by the current Petrobras board. Board member Francisco Petros articulated: "It's an unspeakable setback. It [represents] an endless source of conflicts of interest between political parties and state-owned businesses." The move by the lower house also caught analysts off-guard, as Banco BTG Pactual SA cautioned it "eliminates one of the main mechanisms of defense from political influence at the company."

Notwithstanding, the senate still needs to back the bill before sending it to Lula. However, Bloomberg reported that "the mood in congress suggests a swift approval of the proposal, despite its controversy."

Hence, Petrobras continues to be mired in controversy. Only in November did a member of Lula's transition team highlight that the Lula administration "will not have an interventionist stance on Petrobras."

Little wonder that UBS was concerned in a note to investors last month highlighting that:

Six years have passed, and we now believe these phases are on a path of reversion, with the upcoming years looking more somber than the heights Petrobras has reached. - Seeking Alpha

Hence, we believe one thing is clear: Analysts and weak holders have panicked, as it sent PBR tumbling nearly 50% from its October highs to its recent December lows (in price-performance terms).

Lula Could Adjust Petrobras Key Strategies

The critical question investors need to ask now is whether they expect Lula's appointees to make significant changes to its strategies.

First things first. Investors should continue to expect executive/board turnover in the weeks and months ahead. Petrobras CEO Caio Mário Paes de Andrade is already set to leave.

If the new bill is subsequently signed into law, Lula's administration would likely have significant leverage to change/remove Petrobras executive/board ranks rapidly to align Petrobras' strategies with the government's priorities.

Notably, such a risk had already been flagged in PBR's filings, as it highlighted:

As our controlling shareholder, the Brazilian federal government has guided and may continue to guide certain macroeconomic and social policies through us, pursuant to Brazilian law. Accordingly, we may make investments, incur costs and engage in transactions on terms that may have an adverse effect on our results and financial condition. (PBR 20-F)

The current management may have highlighted its intentions to boost production by $10B at its recent Virtual Petrobras Day 2022. However, Lula's team has made no mention of offering its full support for the plan yet. Hence, we believe investors should be prepared for changes and further reviews.

The changes could involve a "shift toward investments in lower-return assets such as refineries." With PBR generating nearly 80% of its operating income from its upstream assets, such a shift could have an uncertain impact on its profitability profile. Therefore, we believe the market needed to price in a dramatic change in its strategy under Lula's team.

Furthermore, with the Brazilian central bank not impressed with the spending plans of Lula's team so far, Brazilian equities could continue to come under pressure.

The central bank is concerned about how the fiscal policies under the new administration could further stoke inflation, as central bankers "[called] for 'coordination' between monetary and fiscal policies and warning that lack of budget credibility would eventually hurt the economy."

Notably, Lula's incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad met with the Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto last week, as he intends to "carefully build a relationship" with Campos Neto.

Takeaway

However, we believe the market remains tentative over whether Lula's policies could stoke further inflationary pressures, putting a lid over a sustained recovery of Brazilian equities. Notably, the Institute of International Finance cautioned in a recent commentary:

Coupled with relatively weak revenue and high interest payments, [Lula's proposed] package is a truly problematic signal. There will be spending outside the fiscal rule for a third year in a row. - Bloomberg

As such, we believe the de-rating in PBR from its October highs is justified, as the market needs to reflect its execution risks through these uncertainties, including its dividend payouts.

However, PBR last traded at an NTM EBITDA multiple of 2x, well below its 10Y average of 5x. It's also well below its oil & gas peers' median of 7.8x, therefore has likely reflected significant pessimism.

Therefore, we are confident that PBR is attractively valued for investors willing to tolerate near-term downside volatility.

Maintain Buy.