NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock performance has been poor over the past year, despite the recent improvements in financial performance in the latest quarter, as sales grew by almost 9% and EBITDA grew by 30%, leading to the company being undervalued compared to peers on a multiples basis. However, the upside is limited, given costs are expected to increase, and therefore we recommend holding until we see further improvements.
NNBR is an industrial company focused on designing, manufacturing, and distributing high-precision components across the US, and is based in Charlotte North Carolina. The company operates via two segments: Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. Mobile Solutions focus on automotive end markets, whereas Power Solutions focus on military, aerospace, and medical end markets, among others.
The sales split for the two segments (as of September 2022) are as follows, with Mobile Solutions accounting for approximately 60% of sales, and Power Solutions contributing 40%.
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
The company’s share price performance has been dire over the past year, down by more than 60%, significantly underperforming compared with the broader market, with no sign of resurgence. The stock currently sits at around $1.65, at the far lower end of its 52 week range.
In the last 3 months ended September 30, NNBR has performed well, with net sales up by almost 9% ($10m increase) for the period compared to the same period a year prior, which was driven by increased pricing as well as higher demand for the Mobile Solutions segment.
However, unfortunately, the cost of sales growth outpaced the growth in net sales, as the cost of sales for the period grew by almost 10%, which was driven by inflationary pressures, as expected.
As sales growth was robust, gross profit also increased, growing by almost 4% for the period. However, due to the higher cost growth, the gross margin dipped for the period, dropping from around 16% in 2021 to almost 15% in 2022.
When looking at operating expenses, we can see that NNBR successfully improved their position and lowered its cost base. SG&A for 2022 dropped by around 16% compared to 2021, decreasing by almost $2m for the period. The reason for this decrease was due to lower incentives and stock compensation expenses, given the dropping share price. Therefore one could make the case that these costs would return if a successful turnaround took place.
But given that SG&A decreased for the period, coupled with the fact the sales also grew at a solid pace, SG&A as a % of sales dropped by more than 2 points, declining from 10.4% in 2021, to 8% today.
If we take into account D&A, we can see operating profit/loss (or EBIT) for the period improved, where the loss was halved (from around -$4.5m in 2021 to around -$2.1m today). But if we adjust for D&A (which was practically static for the period compared to the year prior), we can see a solid improvement, where EBITDA grew from around $7m in 2021 to above $9m in 2022, growing by a massive 30% increase over the period, and leading to an improvement in the EBITDA margin by more than a point, from 6% in 2021 to 7.1% today.
If we collate a set of peer companies that operate in the same industry with similar market cap, we could potentially understand if NNBR is undervalued, overvalued, or even fair valued, if we compare multiples.
First, if we take a look at EV/Revenue, we can see that peers, on average, are trading at around 0.73x sales, whereas NNBR is trading at around 0.69x to 0.7x sales currently, indicating that there is a marginal upside of around 5-6%, which is fairly limited.
However, if we take a look at EV/EBITDA (where unfortunately 2 data points are missing due to a lack of available data, and forward numbers were taken to remove outliers), we can see that on average peers are trading at around 9.5x earnings, whereas NNBR is trading at around 7.4x, again, indicating that there is potential upside, this time showing a more attractive upside of around 25-30%.
Risks
NNBR's financial performance has been positive in the latest quarter compared to the same period a year prior, as there has been both top line growth (of around 9%) and bottom-line growth (of around 30%) given the improvements in operating expenses. This has led to the company being slightly undervalued compared to peers on a multiple basis but given that costs are expected to rise in the future, as discussed above, and the limited upside from the valuation, we don’t necessarily recommend a buy unless we see further improvements in the financial. Therefore, we recommend holding for the moment.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments