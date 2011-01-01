In July of this year, I concluded that it was time to become upbeat on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) despite a big pullback seen in copper prices at the time.
This decline in prices took shares of Freeport along with them, as they lost nearly half their value from a high just a couple of months before, driven by copper prices seeing a big pullback. This was somewhat surprising as inflationary pressures were seen across many commodities and the economy at large.
Shares of Freeport have seen excessive volatility in the long haul, driven in part by poor capital allocation decisions. Shares peaked around the $60 mark in 2011, yet a decline in copper prices, and poorly timed investments into the oil and energy sector, made that shares fell to the mid-single digits in 2016. Ever since, shares have only seen a modest recovery.
The 2021 results were relatively solid, as the company has seen a recovery coming out of the pandemic. After revenues came in at nearly $15 billion in 2020, on which net earnings of $599 million were reported, financial performance improved meaningfully in 2021. Revenues rose in a spectacular fashion to $22.8 billion on which operating earnings of $8.3 billion were reported.
Net earnings came in at $4.3 billion, equal to $2.90 per share. These strong results were driven by a high copper price, averaging $4.30 per pound, amidst rising production volumes and costs being well managed. Such earnings power furthermore resulted in net debt being down to $1.4 billion, as the company reinstated a divided, now running at $0.60 per share.
These results made that shares rallied to the $50 mark in March, on the back of the geopolitical tensions and high copper prices. This was driven by the 2021 earnings power and the fact that copper prices rose to $5 per pound, evident in the first quarter results as the company posted earnings of $1.04 per share on $6.6 billion in sales.
With spot pricing down to $3.30 per pound in July, the decline in oil prices would hurt quarterly revenues by around $1.3 billion in lower quarterly revenues and would likely have a huge impact on earnings as well. In fact, almost all earnings could be wiped out in such a case, and hence shares sold off some 50% during the second quarter.
On the other hand, net debt was close to entirely being wiped out, totaling $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter. With copper underperforming many other commodities, and copper being important in the long term energy transition, shares looked quite interesting at $26, leaving me a happy buyer of the shares at the time.
Since July shares have risen meaningfully, now trading at $38 per share, which is essentially a 50% return in just about half a year, a huge return by all means as it seems that the share price action in the summer indeed was an overreaction. Copper prices came in at $3.30 per pound this summer and have recovered a bit in recent weeks, now trading at $3.75 per pound.
Second quarter revenues came in at $5.4 billion which was in line with my estimates on the back of a decline in copper prices. Net earnings fell to $840 million, for earnings of $0.57 per share, cut in half compared to the first quarter, yet better than I feared given the underlying copper price movements. This does not come completely unexpected of course as prices were still coming in a bit higher at the start of the quarter.
Third quarter sales fell further to $5.0 billion as the lower prices were seen during the entire quarter, with earnings down further to $404 million, equal to $0.28 per share. This means that on a sequential basis, earnings have been cut in half again for two consecutive quarters now.
Net debt inched up to $2.1 billion on the back of lower earnings, some higher capital investments, dividends and share buybacks. With earnings power trending around $1 per share based on the third quarter results, we should likely see modest earnings growth again in the fourth quarter as copper prices have recovered a bit. That being said, earnings power likely comes in somewhere around $1.50 per share, on an annual basis, leaving me cautious given the price moves seen in the share price.
Given the discussion above, that of a 50% share price recovery in just six months' time (or even a bit less), while the worsening earnings numbers have become a reality, the risk-reward has become a lot less compelling here.
In fact, the risk-reward situation deteriorated so much in my view that I am taking the chips off the table here, keeping a close eye on the volatility to perhaps opportunistically initiate positions again in the future.
