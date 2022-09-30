undefined undefined

As we approach the holiday season in 2022 and prepare for a new year many investors are looking at their portfolio returns in what has been a difficult bear market. For those investors who are still growing their portfolio to create future income, the concept of total return is important to understand. Some investors achieve that objective by realizing capital gains from buying shares at a low price and then selling when the price increases. Another method is to acquire CEFs (closed end funds) that offer capital appreciation with current income as a secondary objective. One such fund is Cornerstone Total Return fund (NYSE:CRF). I last wrote about CRF back in June, when I explained Why, When, and How to invest in the fund.

While most seasoned investment professionals do not recommend “timing the market”, it can be beneficial to understand when the best time is to buy and sell shares of a CEF to realize the highest total return. Some novice investors and even some experienced investors are very wary of a fund that offers a high yield distribution and cannot be convinced that the risk is worth the reward. CRF is one such investment. Although the fund has been around for nearly 50 years and has a very good track record for long-term investors, the forward distribution yield of more than 18% based on the monthly distribution of $0.1173 per share starting in 2023 is enough to turn away those who are scared off by such a high yield.

If one had made an initial $10,000 investment in CRF back in 2011, the total return 10 years later would have amounted to more than $52,000 at the end of 2021, beating the return of the S&P 500 during that same period according to the fund’s 2021 Annual Report.

CRF 2021 Annual Report

However, past performance is no guarantee of future results, and in 2022 the situation is now much different than the past 1, 5, or 10 years has been with respect to the total return of CRF, as well as many other equities based CEFs. In fact, the YTD total return of CRF compared to the S&P 500 total return is about -32% versus -18%. This fact is often mentioned as confirmation of those fears that the high yield distribution leads to a riskier investment, however, there are several factors that are not take into consideration when simply comparing the YTD total return based on a chart like the one below from SA.

Seeking Alpha

Reinvest - DRIP the Distributions

First, as many avid commenters on SA will tell you and remind you several times over, you really should take advantage of the DRIP (dividend reinvestment program) that the Cornerstone funds offer. Both CRF and its bigger sibling, Cornerstone Strategic Value fund (CLM) offer a DRIP program that allows investors to reinvest shares at NAV, or market price, whichever is lower at the time of reinvestment. The fund’s annual report explains the DRIP policy in detail.

The method for determining the number of Newly Issued Shares received when Distributions are reinvested will be determined by dividing the amount of the Distribution either by the Fund’s last reported net asset value per share or by a price equal to the average closing price of the Fund over the five trading days preceding the payment date of the Distribution, whichever is lower.

Because CRF and CLM often trade at a substantial premium to NAV, the market price is typically substantially higher therefore reinvesting at NAV offers a discount based on the premium at that time. For most of the past 5 years the average premium exceeded 18%, and in the past year the average premium has risen above 33% as illustrated in this snapshot from the Premium/Discount chart from CEFconnect.

For those investors who prefer cash from their distributions while still enjoying the total return, one can often sell some shares at market price that are equal to the number of shares reinvested at NAV each month, realizing an immediate gain of upwards of 18% depending on the premium at that time.

CEFconnect

But How Does the Fund Avoid NAV Destruction?

If all investors in CRF/CLM reinvested shares at NAV each month, it would help to grow the overall portfolio value and thus increase NAV. But that does not happen primarily because not all investors participate in the DRIP. The impact then is that the NAV declines based on the distribution amount each month and is only partially replenished by those investors who do DRIP.

When the capital gains and income from the portfolio holdings do not amount to enough to cover the large distribution, some ROC is used to cover part of the monthly dividend, which further reduces NAV. For those investors who hold CRF/CLM in taxable accounts they may enjoy the benefit of ROC in the form of a reduction in the cost basis of their holdings, as allowed by the IRS.

One method that the Cornerstone funds have traditionally used each year to avoid NAV destruction is via rights offerings. Typically, around the second or third quarter of each year when the fund trades at a high premium to NAV there will be a RO announced. Wise investors, or at least those educated in how the funds work will often sell some shares prior to the RO announcement when the fund is trading at a higher-than-average premium. When the RO is announced, the market price will often drop considerably on the news. Then more shares can be purchased at a lower price by subscribing (or possibly oversubscribing – more on that later) to the RO, or in some cases just by waiting until the RO is completed and then buying at a much lower market price, depending on the outcome of the RO.

As you can see in the chart above, the premium reached a peak in late March of this year. In April the RO was announced, ending June 10 for investors who chose to subscribe. You can easily see in the price chart below, the drop in market price of the fund right after the RO was announced. You can also see how the price began to recover somewhat in late June (after the RO was completed) into August before the overall market took another leg down for the second half of the year.

Seeking Alpha

The Offering

The following language is an excerpt from this year’s RO in April and is taken from the Prospectus.

The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights (“Rights”) to its Stockholders as of the close of business on April 18, 2022 (the “Record Date”) which Rights will allow Stockholders to subscribe for an aggregate of 21,352,201 Shares (the “Offering”). For every three (3) Rights a Stockholder receives, such Stockholder will be entitled to buy one (1) new Share at a subscription price equal to the greater of (i) 112% of NAV of the Shares as calculated on the Expiration Date (or Extended Expiration Date, as the case may be) and (ii) 65% of the market price at the close of trading on such date. … Stockholders as of the Record Date may purchase Shares not acquired by other Stockholders in this Rights offering, subject to certain limitations discussed in this prospectus. Additionally, if there are not enough unsubscribed Shares to honor all over-subscription requests, the Fund may, in its discretion, issue additional Shares up to 50% of the Shares available in the Offering to honor additional subscription requests.

The basic gist of it was that stockholders received 3 rights to purchase 1 share in the offering at the greater of 112% of NAV or 65% of market price on the ending date, which was June 10. The offering also allowed for oversubscription, which is the ability to purchase additional shares that were not otherwise purchased by other stockholders. Anticipating high demand, it specified in the language of the Prospectus that if enough investors oversubscribed, they were allowed to increase the number of shares offered by up to 50% more than the original offering of 21 million shares.

This article from Stanford Chemist discussed the final results of the offerings for CRF and CLM, which were oversubscribed in both cases and did result in positive increases to both funds’ NAVs - by his estimates resulting in 4 to 5% increases in the NAV of each fund.

CLM closed at a share price of $9.70 and an NAV of $7.38 on the expiry date of June 10, 2022, equating to a premium of +31.44%. The 112% NAV floor kicked in, resulting in a final subscription price of $8.27. Similarly, CRF closed at a share price of $9.10 and an NAV of $7.10 on the expiry date, for a premium of +28.17%. The final subscription price based on the 112% NAV floor was $7.95. CLM received $783 million in subscription and CRF received $410 million in subscription requests. These are very impressive numbers, given that CLM and CRF had AUMs of $938 and $473 million before the offering, and demonstrate investors' strong enthusiasm for these yield vehicles.

What’s Next?

As of the end of September of this year, the fund had what amounted to approximately $634 million in total equity-based securities. The holdings represent a diversified cross-section of the market including about 11% in CEFs, 22% in Tech stocks, 13% Healthcare, 12% Consumer Discretionary, 10% Financials, and smaller holdings in Communications, Materials, Energy, Industrials, Real Estate, and other sectors that essentially mimic the broader market.

As the overall market has moved up and down (mostly down since September), the NAV of CRF has followed. Using CEFconnect again to display the NAV history compared to the market price, it is easy to see the generally downward trend of NAV in 2022, from just under $10 in January to $6.30 as of 12/16/22.

CEFconnect

Once again, this situation is not unique to this high yielding fund, nor is it a sign that CRF is a “bad” investment. The performance of the fund in 2022 is nothing to write home about. But neither is the performance of many other equity-based funds that rely on capital gains to support the distribution. And most of those funds do not offer the ability to reinvest at a discount and take advantage of rights offerings. What it does mean is that the time may be quickly approaching to start a new position for those investors who do not yet own shares. Or it may be nearing the time to add to your current position if you do own shares as the discount narrows and the NAV begins to stabilize as the overall market begins to recover in 2023.

While many news outlets, pundits, and acclaimed investors have been prognosticating for some time now, the first quarter of 2023 may be heading into another recession. If that is the case, it may be wise to wait for another month or two to see what happens in the broader market before starting a new position in CRF. The discount could narrow further, and NAV may drop a bit more before it recovers. The fund managers are likely to leverage the discounted prices of good quality companies that are currently available, and the NAV will eventually increase again as the overall economy and the stock market get back to bullish growth mode. It is anyone’s guess at this point when that will happen.

2023 Distributions

The fund has already announced the planned dividend amounts for 2023, which is based on a formula of 21% of NAV as of the last Friday in October. On November 4, 2022, those new distribution amounts were announced:

Cornerstone funds press release

In 2022 the monthly dividend paid was $0.1734 per share, so the new distribution is a 32% decrease, which essentially represents the NAV loss that occurred this year since the amount for 2023 is based on 21% of NAV like it was last year.

CRF is currently trading at a premium of about 22%, which is lower than the average this year. My expectation is that the premium will continue to come down in January and may even get back to near par (i.e., no premium but priced equal to NAV) as fear continues to drive market sentiment. However, as soon as the trend turns bullish again the premium is likely to rise quickly upward. I would advise waiting for that trend to reverse before initiating a new position in the fund.

Meanwhile, I continue to hold and reinvest my shares each month to grow the number of shares that can then be used to reinvest for more shares at a discounted price. Once the premium gets back up above 30% or so, it may be time to sell some shares, but be sure to keep some for the next rights offering that is likely to occur sometime in the middle of 2023.