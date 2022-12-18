Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotechnology company MannKind (MNKD). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/4, the stock gained 44.76%.

MNKD Price vs 20, 50, 100 DMA

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation. It also has an agreement with NRx Pharmaceuticals to develop a dry powder formulation of ZYESAMI (aviptadil), a synthetic form of human vasoactive intestinal peptide to help protect cells against inflammatory conditions. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

37.80+Weighted Alpha

23.73% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 23.13% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.06%

Recently traded at $5.11 with 50 day moving average of 3.98

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.34 billion

Revenue expected to grow by 31.60% this year and another 72.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase an additional 65.60% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 35.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 1 buy and 1 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $5.00 to $8.00 with an average of $6.17

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 674 to 132 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 62 to 27 for the same result

53,500 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation D+ B- C Growth B+ B C+ Profitability D D D Momentum A B A- Revisions B C- C- Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

Ranked in Sector

82 out of 1198

Ranked in Industry

45 out of 585

