Case Study: Portfolios Of Dividend Aristocrat Stocks

Dec. 19, 2022 11:02 AM ETTLT, SPY
Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
Marketplace

Summary

  • A portfolio called DIVAR invests in top 5 stocks selected from a list of 65 dividend aristocrats.
  • The portfolio is managed using a 3-state market risk indicator. The 3 states are risk-on, risk-off and risk-neutral.
  • Simulation results from 1/1/2008 to 12/15/2022.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Adaptive Momentum Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Shot of a young businessman managing his money at home

PeopleImages

Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio Strategy

The Adaptive Momentum Investing (AMI) marketplace service manages a portfolio that invests in dividend aristocrat stocks. The 2022 list of dividend aristocrats, DIVAR22, contains 65 stocks.

DIVAR22 = ['MMM','AOS','ABT','ABBV','AFL','APD','ALB','AMCR','ADM','ATO','ADP','BDX','BRO','BF.B','CAH','CAT','CB','CVX','CINF','CHD','CTAS','CLX','KO','CL','ED','DOV','ECL','EMR','ESS','EXPD','XOM','FRT','BEN','GD','GPC','HRL','IBM','ITW','JNJ','KMB','LIN','LOW','MKC','MCD','MDT','NEE','NUE','PNR','PEP','PPG','PG','O','ROP','SPGI','SHW','SWK','SYY','TROW','TGT','VFC','GWW','WMT','WBA','WST']

The investing strategy is composed of two steps:

Monitor the state of the markets and decide if the market is in risk-on, risk-neutral or risk-off, Select the assets to invest, based on their momentum over an evaluation period.

The market three-state risk indicator is described in this article.

When the markets are risk-on, the DIVAR portfolio invests in the top 5 stocks of DIVAR22 ranked by momentum over an evaluation period.

When the markets are risk-off, all the funds are invested in the top ETF from the following list.

['IEI','IEF','TLT','DBC','UUP']

When the markets are risk-neutral, all the funds are invested in the consumer staples fund, XLP.

Additional Dividend Aristocrat Portfolios

The list of dividend aristocrat stocks changes in time as new stocks meeting the requirements are added. Also, some stocks are deleted from the list for a number of reasons, such as the company going private or it decreased the dividend paid. In 2008, the list of dividend aristocrats contained 52 stocks.

Of those 52 stocks, only 42 are still traded as public stocks on US stock exchanges. Below is the 2008 list, called here DIVAR08.

DIVAR08 = ['MMM','ABT','AFL','APD','ADM','ADP','BDX','CB','CVX','CINF','CLX','KO','ED','DOV','EMR','XOM','JNJ','KMB','LEG','LLY','LOW','MCD','PBI','PEP','PPG','PG','SHW','SYK','SWK','TGT','VFC','GWW','WMT','WBA','AVY','GCI','GE','JCI','MTB','PFE','STT','USB']

Simulations

The two portfolios were simulated over the time period starting on 1/1/2008 and ending on 12/14/2022. The first table shows the summary performance of the two portfolios (DIVAR08, DIVAR22), along with a portfolio investing in SPY during risk-on (SPY-ON) and of a SPY buy-and-hold benchmark portfolio (SPY B&H).

CAGR

stdev

maxDD

Sharpe R

Sortino R

DIVAR08

20.60%

18.98%

-15.73%

1.04

1.50

SPY-ON

22.00%

15.76%

-15.73%

1.35

1.85

SPY B&H

8.80%

20.34%

-55.17%

0.38

0.47

The second table shows the annual returns.

YEAR

DIVAR08

SPY-ON

SPY-B&H

2008

22.70%

24.02%

-36.81%

2009

21.92%

34.28%

26.36%

2010

23.37%

21.68%

15.06%

2011

0.24%

17.98%

1.89%

2012

17.41%

8.15%

15.99%

2013

13.72%

12.49%

32.31%

2014

13.25%

14.24%

13.46%

2015

14.50%

10.34%

1.25%

2016

2.75%

4.28%

12.00%

2017

15.04%

22.26%

21.70%

2018

6.31%

11.53%

-4.56%

2019

14.05%

24.16%

31.22%

2020

75.71%

61.62%

18.37%

2021

33.48%

31.39%

28.74%

2022

39.50%

27.25%

-13.17%

Additional simulation: DIVAR22 returned 36.90% in 2022 YTD.

Discussion

By analyzing the summary performance in table 1 we see that, overall, the DIVAR08 portfolio underperformed the simplest portfolio SPY-ON. It achieved lower return with higher volatility. DIVAR22 would have achieved higher returns, but this portfolio was not available before 2022.

An interesting observation is that in 2022 YTD DIVAR08 achieved higher return than DIVAR22. This is just a random result and no conclusion can be drawn out of it. It simply shows that there is a high level of uncertainty in individual outcomes.

On the other hand, both DIVAR22 and DIVAR08 achieved higher returns than SPY-ON portfolio in 2022. This result may be explained by the fact that the dividend aristocrat stocks performed better than the broad market during the 2022 bear market.

Conclusion

During bear markets the set of dividend aristocrat stocks perform better than the broad market and are suitable for investors seeking a more defensive solution. The universe of stocks used is not overly critical. There is a large latitude in deciding what set should be used. In our experiment, a reduced set of dividend aristocrats from 2008 performed just as well as the current set of 2022.

ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING

Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.

Get access to our four portfolios:

  • High yield bond ETFs
  • Non-leveraged broad market ETFs
  • High 3X Leverage ETFs
  • Top Momentum Large-cap stocks

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL today

This article was written by

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
2.32K Followers
Monitor market state (risk on/off) for successful investing
I am a retired professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Since 2011 I have been active in the AAII Chicago South Suburban chapter. My investment objective is to achieve high returns over the long run while allowing occasional downside corrections. Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.