When we last covered Tanger Factory Outlets Inc. (NYSE:SKT) we acknowledged that the key metrics had improved and the REIT's 10% dividend hike would put bears on the defensive. Nonetheless, we saw this an inferior play relative to Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) which we felt was the better play on retail space. How did that work out? Well, SKT continued higher as investors were thrilled with getting a fatter dividend, but those that went with SPG definitely did not regret the decision.
We examine the recent results and key metrics to tell you why we are doubling down on this relative performance train for 2023.
For both retail REITs, the third quarter results were exceptionally strong. Tanger's prime boast was the increase in occupancy to 96.5% from 94.4% in 2021. Simon matched that growth in occupancy which moved to 94.5% at the end of Q3-2022 compared to 92.8% in Q3-2021, for an increase of 1.7%. Both REITs raised their guidance for the year. SKT's beat saw them move up core funds from operations (FFO) range by about 3%.
Simon's guidance raise was less impressive but still respectable at 1.5%. The REIT now expects FFO to be within a range of $11.83 to $11.88/share. While Tanger had raised its dividend from 20 to 22 cents a share earlier in the year, Simon delivered its third consecutive dividend hike, which took the quarterly amount to $1.80 per share.
On the surface it appears that both REITs could do no wrong and an investor could happily trek with either. After all, a small price outperformance over two months is not necessarily indicative of much beyond a random walk. While both REITs have done well so far, we think the reasons for owning Simon over Tanger have actually become more compelling today than they were a little while back. We go over those four reasons and rate both the stocks.
One key difference in the press releases was how underlying retail sales shaped up for the two REITs. See if you can spot it. Here is Tanger talking about Q3 results.
Average tenant sales productivity remained nearly flat at $446 per square foot for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $448 per square foot for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of 0.4% for both the total portfolio and on a same center basis
Source: Tanger Q3-2022 Press Release
Followed by Simon.
We reported another record in the third quarter of $749 per square foot for the malls and outlets, which was an increase of 14% year-over-year. Mills ended up at $677 per square foot, a 15% increase. TRG was $1,080 per foot, 25% increase. Our occupancy cost is at 12%, which is a level not seen since early 2015.
Source: Simon Q3-2022 Conference Call Transcript
The bear argument has always been one of malls going obsolete. While flat sales in a highly inflationary environment is a weak counterargument from Tanger, Simon really knocks the bear case out. An extension of this is that if you cannot grow sales (Tanger tenants) in the tailwinds of such a strong retail environment, what is going to happen in the next recession?
While both Simon and Tanger have excellent interest coverage levels, Simon again gets an edge by having a weighted average debt maturity of 6.8 years. Tanger's identical number came in at 5.0 years at the end of Q3-2022. while neither number is concerning, the higher one is obviously better to navigate challenges. Simon being rated A- by S&P is also a huge edge over BBB- for Tanger.
Dividends are the key reason to invest in REITs and Simon has worked hard to reward shareholders in that area. The current dividend yield is now 6.2% for Simon versus 4.83% for Tanger. Both REITs are paying a relatively low percentage of their FFO and have plenty of coverage for their dividends. Nonetheless, Simon is the one that is rewarding its shareholders in a better manner today.
On a simple FFO multiple level, Simon trades 9.5X forward FFO versus 10X for Tanger. This may seem like splitting hairs, but adds weight to the rest of our thesis. Simon is the superior end product here and should trade at least three multiples higher than Tanger, all other things being equal.
One final piece of the puzzle here is that it was extremely dangerous to Short Tanger in the past. Short interest was at a mammoth 60% at one point.
The bears have now given up and gone home. Hence a paired trade makes more sense now, with little possibility of a short squeeze on the Tanger front. We think a Long Simon/Short Tanger strategy should do well in 2023. We rate Simon a Hold and Tanger a Sell.
Simon has preferred shares listed Simon Property Group, Inc. PFD J 8.375% (SPG.PJ). These are callable in October 2027. We have been warning about the most horrific risk-reward on these shares since January 2021 (see Distortions Created By Yield Chasing). Over the last two years, those shares have delivered total returns of negative 6% (inclusive of those fat dividends) and investors did well to avoid those return-free coupons. The current yield to maturity has improved modestly.
The preferred shares still look like a waste of time considering they provide less yield to maturity than comparable Simon bonds.
We think investors should avoid the preferred shares and defer to the bonds.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Covered Call Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (2)