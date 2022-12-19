Last time, we presented Heineken Q3 results (OTCQX:HEINY) and decided to lower our internal estimates on our 2023 forecasted numbers. The main reasons were: 1) lower EBIT margin in Continental Europe, 2) negative impact on FX, 3) higher NCI (non-controlling interest), and 4) higher WACC estimates (assuming a higher cost of debt as well as a higher equity risk premium). However, the company delivered a good quarter, and coupled with a 15% price earning discount compared to the European staples historical average, we decided to maintain a buy rating target of €110 per share. In the mind time, in early December, the company hosted a Capital Markets Day on 1-2nd with many follow up based on geographical end-market exposure as well as a specific theme such as Logistics and Supply Chain. Here at the Lab, we believe that the new top-management team that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is re-configuring Heineken's business for better quality growth over the medium to long term horizon.
We also do believe that many of this development are not getting any credit at the investor community level, as Wall Street analysts are pricing a pessimistic view on the EU consumer outlook and higher input costs. As a memo, Heineken topline sales in the EU are approximately 42% of its total turnover. Out of the many presentations released by the company, there are three key takeaways that we are reporting:
Heineken confirmed that it expects a stable to slightly up year-on-year operating profit margin for 2022 and 'well above 2019' accounts. For 2023, organic growth in operating profit is expected between 6% and 9% and is well in line with Mare Evidence Lab's forecast (ahead of consensus numbers). The outlook is based on the continued progress of the EverGreen strategic plan to 2025, against the backdrop of a challenging global economic backdrop and declining consumer confidence in developed markets. More specifically, for 2023, Heineken expects stable to modestly growing volumes, deriving from an increase in developing markets and a decline in Europe, a continuous discipline in prices based on local market conditions with the aim of covering most of the inflation impact with gross savings above €2 billion, compared to 2019 baseline. Our thesis on inflation expectations and customers' attention to look for cheaper alternatives is working pretty well. B2C is definitely switching from spirits to beer products.
With cost savings and pricing, giving good visibility on its Fiscal Year 2023 mid to high single-digit EBIT growth coupled with the three key strategic changes reported above, we continue to value Heineken at €110 per share, maintaining our overweight valuation.
