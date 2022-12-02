MarianVejcik

Brazilian stocks have once again come under intense pressure, with the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) shedding 17% since the start of December. The weakness is being driven by heightened policy risk as newly-elected President Lula has filled his cabinet with socialist loyalists and is looking to raise welfare spending. Lula is looking for USD29bn in welfare spending to meet his campaign pledges, which would require a workaround to the constitutional spending cap. The appointment of Workers' party loyalist Fernando Haddad as Finance Minister has also disappointed investors. Shares in Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, which makes up 11% of the EWZ, have been particularly hard hit by proposed legislation that looks to ease rules on politicians running state owned entities.

All these challenges explain why Brazilian stocks continue to trade at valuations that are less than half of the emerging market average, and offer a dividend yield that is multiple times higher. In my view, the rewards outweigh the risks, particularly with commodity prices remaining elevated and the country's balance sheet in reasonably strong shape.

The EWZ ETF

The EWZ tracks the performance of the MSCI Brazil index and charges an expense fee of 0.57%. The ETF holds 50 companies at present and is heavily weighted towards commodities. The Materials sector accounts for 22% of the index, thanks to iron ore giant Vale, which has a 20% share. The Oil & Gas sector accounts for an additional 15% due to oil major Petrobras. The heavy weighting of commodity producers actually understates the importance of commodity prices in driving the EWZ as a key driver of the ETF's performance is the Brazilian currency, which is highly sensitive to commodity prices. This makes the EWZ one of the purest commodity plays of any country-specific ETF globally. The ETF also offers a staggering 13.4% dividend yield after the recent spike.

EWZ Allocations (Bloomberg)

Valuations Are Incredibly Cheap

The latest selloff has taken valuation metrics on the MSCI Brazil back to near their lowest levels on record. The trailing PE ratio sits at just 4.8x, while the EV/EBITDA ratio is just 3.7x. These figures are on par with those seen at the height of the global financial crisis in November 2008.

MSCI Brazil Trailing PE And EV/EBITDA (Bloomberg)

While earnings are expected to decline slightly over the next 12 months, the forward PE and EV/EBITDA ratios are still incredibly cheap at 5.4x and 3.9x, respectively.

MSCI Brazil Forward PE And EV/EBITDA (Bloomberg)

While these figures reflect current high profit margins, which have a tendency to mean revert over the long term, the forward price-to-sales ratio, at just 0.9x, is also close to its lowest level on record.

The most impressive metric, however, is the dividend yield. The trailing dividend yield sits at 10.2%, while the forward yield is an astonishingly high 13.6%, reflecting expectations that Brazilian companies will continue to return cash to shareholders. For comparison, at the height of the GFC the yield reached a peak of just 4.7%.

MSCI Brazil Trailing And Forward Dividend Yield (Bloomberg)

Macro Risk Is Manageable

These bargain valuation levels imply that investors are anticipating widespread economic turmoil, but the macroeconomic backdrop is reasonably strong. As I noted last month in 'EWZ: Lula's Spending Plans Will Not Prevent Further Gains', the risk of a self-reinforcing debt crisis is minimal. International reserves cover five times the government's external debt, while the total net international investment deficit is just 30% of GDP. Furthermore, around half of these liabilities are in the form of foreign direct investment which tends to be long-term in nature. Meanwhile, of the country's portfolio liabilities, which make up roughly another third of total liabilities, the majority are in the form of equities, while over half of the external debt is in the form of local currency.

While Lula's policies will almost certainly lead to a deterioration in these metrics, there is a lot of room for economic mismanagement before Brazil faces a crisis. The single most important factor determining Brazil's macroeconomic fortunes will remain the price of the country's commodity exports. Despite falling from its peak, Brazil's terms of trade index - the difference in price between the stuff it exports and the stuff it imports - remains elevated.

Brazil Terms of Trade Vs EWZ (Bloomberg)

Of course, there is a risk that commodity prices will begin to decline, and if this were to occur it could encourage Lula's team to look to further ramp up social spending to help cushion the economic blow that this would have on the poor. Such a scenario could lead to significant currency weakness, undermining the EWZ. However, given where valuations currently are, and the fact that the Brazilian real is already undervalued in real effective terms, a great deal would have to go wrong for investors to lose money in Brazilian stocks. A more likely scenario is that we see gradual deterioration in the economy and currency, as well as some weakness in corporate profits and dividends. However, with a dividend yield in excess of 13%, positive returns over the coming years are still highly likely.

Summary

Brazilian stocks have underperformed the rest of the world significantly over the past month due to rising fears that the new president will undermine the country's fiscal standing and create a potential economic crisis. Such fears are overblown in my view unless we see a collapse in commodity prices. Even then, the world-beating 13% dividend yield provides a large margin of safety suggesting that EWZ holders will be rewarded even amid renewed economic and currency weakness.