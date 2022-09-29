From 2015 to the present, DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) stock has moved sideways between $10.44 and $51.44 per share since the bubble burst in 2013 (from the peak of $116.88 per share). For now, however, I think the recently announced share buyback program should allow DXPE to outperform the market over the next 12-24 months. In addition, it is important to note the improving momentum in financial indicators - this will allow the buyback program to continue as needed once it expires.
Based on the company's most recent 10-Q filing, DXP Enterprises is a business-to-business distributor of MRO products and services to a variety of customers in different end markets primarily across North America. Additionally, they fabricate, remanufactured, and assemble custom pump packages along with manufacturing branded private-label pumps.
The company operates through 3 business segments:
Overall, DXP Enterprises aims to be a one-stop shop for its 25.000 active customers' needs by providing a wide range of products and services.
Tailwinds in end markets enabled DXP to significantly increase its operating capacity in 2022. Total revenues in the SC and SCS segments [9 months 2022, combined] increased 24.9% year over year. The replacement and mission-critical nature of the company's products and services creates a demand and outlook that correlates with global, national, and regional industrial production, capacity utilization, and long-term GDP growth, as indicated in the 10-Q. As a result, the company felt strong demand for its services and products as the economy began to actively recover from COVID this year.
The IPS segment had $169.9 million in sales for the last 9 months - that's a YoY increase of 131.2%. And only 11% of the whole absolute growth [in dollar terms] was due to recent acquisitions in the water and wastewater markets.
In my opinion, the income statement is still far from ideal, although it shows a qualitative improvement in terms of margins and profitability ratios - this is shown by a simple vertical financial analysis:
In my opinion, years of underinvestment in the oil and gas sector in the U.S. and around the world have created an ideal situation for companies like DXP to continue to recover and grow over the next few years. Judge for yourself - their operations are only indirectly and directly dependent on oil and gas prices, but the lack of investment in the sector will definitely force E&Ps to increase their CAPEX shortly. I expect CAPEX as a percentage of revenues to be above the average of recent years - this is a feature of the cyclical nature of investment activity.
In addition, in recent years the company has shifted a lot of its O&G industry dependence to other sectors - this reduces operational risk and provides more stability if the "low CAPEX environment" persists in certain subsectors.
Due to rather low Wall Street coverage - Seeking Alpha shows only 1 analyst with EPS/revenue forecasts for the next 2 years - DXPE remains unknown to the general stock market despite its solid results in terms of improving margins and profitability. For this reason, the company is easily outperforming consensus forecasts throughout the year [in fact, there may be no consensus for 1 analyst].
We saw that (SPY) fell 1.18% last Friday. Surprisingly stable against this background was DXPE - the gain on that day was +4.80%. The main reason for this reaction is the announced buyback program, which, according to the company's press release, should amount to $85 million over the next 24 months:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program (the “program”) under which up to $85.0 million or 2.8 million shares of its outstanding common stock may be acquired in the open market over the next 24 months at the discretion of management. This is after the successful completion of the previous program, whereby, the Company completed the repurchase of 1.5 million shares, under the 2-year program which began in May of 2021.
Source: DXPE's website [December 15, 2022]
Pay attention - the new program is 60% more [in the number of shares] than the previous one, which ended just recently. $85 million is about 16.2% of the company's market capitalization and about 9.3% of its enterprise value. It's a lot, as for me.
Add to that the company's relatively low valuation - DXPE currently trades at 7.6 times EV/EBITDA or 12.15 times price-to-earnings (both FWD multiples) - and you get a very interesting value trade for the next 2 years.
Another factor to consider is the rather low liquidity of the stock. At the time of this writing, DXPE is trading at only 83.6K units (200-day moving average) per day or about $2.3M at yesterday's closing price. With the new $85M program, DXP will maintain demand for its shares long enough and reliably - and while it does so, the company's relatively cheapness and potential operational expansion [thanks to the end-market tailwinds described above] will allow investors to feel more comfortable than the broader market for at least the next couple of years.
Of course, my thesis does not exclude some risks that I must mention before concluding the articles.
First, DXP Enterprises' market capitalization does not even reach $1 billion, which is a significant risk depending on your risk aversion. We have discussed this issue in the comments to my recent article on CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) - "CBIZ: A Fairly Valued Compounder Hiding In Plain Sight". You can read different opinions there if you are interested.
Second, DXPE is far from being the best company in the industry. Here's how this stock is rated by Seeking Alpha's Quant System:
Third, DXPE is of course dependent on economic activity in the industries of its end-customers - in the event of a recession, which I do not dispute for 2023, the company is likely to face serious headwinds. But that's true for most other companies as well.
Despite these risks, I think DXPE is a fairly interesting investment idea in the medium term (1-2 years). The recently announced extended buyback program changes the overall picture from neutral (due to the risks mentioned above) to positive.
