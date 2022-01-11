Mongkol Onnuan

It’s dividend income update time, one of my favorite times of the month, as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last few months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days). As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable.

Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt, payout ratios and these days cash on hand). Keep in mind these days there are no shortages of accidental high yielding stocks but look at real cash on hand when viewing balance sheets. With that being said, let’s take a look at my November 2022 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $940.06.

Date Symbol Description Amount 11/01/2022 T A T & T INC $131.52 11/01/2022 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICA $46.48 11/01/2022 GIS GENERAL MILLS INC $132.89 11/10/2022 AAPL APPLE INC $11.32 11/10/2022 CLX CLOROX CO $20.16 11/10/2022 GD GENERAL DYNAMICS $12.64 11/14/2022 APD AIR PROD & CHEMICALS $67.55 11/15/2022 ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES $37.28 11/15/2022 HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP $22.47 11/15/2022 ABBV ABBVIE INC $316.31 11/15/2022 CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE $8.51 11/15/2022 PG PROCTER & GAMBLE $25.75 11/18/2022 CAT CATERPILLAR INC $90.81 11/25/2022 SBUX STARBUCKS CORP $16.37 Total: $940.06 Click to enlarge

Almost four figures coming in a particular month is nothing to sneeze at. I’ll definitely take it as passive income always seems a little sweeter than active income.

As mentioned earlier, the markets may swing wildly from week to week and month to month but dividends are seemingly more stable, reliable and predictable. In today’s world filled with tons of uncertainty and guesswork I’ll gladly take it.

Disclosure: Long all above Click to enlarge

