DivHut Dividend Income Update: November 2022

Dec. 20, 2022 12:40 AM ETAAPL, ABBV, ABT, APD, CAT, CL, CLX, GD, GIS, HRL, PG, SBUX, T, T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC, VZ
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last few months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends.
  • The market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable.
  • Passive income always seems a little sweeter than active income.

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

It’s dividend income update time, one of my favorite times of the month, as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last few months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days). As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable.

Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt, payout ratios and these days cash on hand). Keep in mind these days there are no shortages of accidental high yielding stocks but look at real cash on hand when viewing balance sheets. With that being said, let’s take a look at my November 2022 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $940.06.

Date Symbol Description Amount
11/01/2022 T A T & T INC $131.52
11/01/2022 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICA $46.48
11/01/2022 GIS GENERAL MILLS INC $132.89
11/10/2022 AAPL APPLE INC $11.32
11/10/2022 CLX CLOROX CO $20.16
11/10/2022 GD GENERAL DYNAMICS $12.64
11/14/2022 APD AIR PROD & CHEMICALS $67.55
11/15/2022 ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES $37.28
11/15/2022 HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP $22.47
11/15/2022 ABBV ABBVIE INC $316.31
11/15/2022 CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE $8.51
11/15/2022 PG PROCTER & GAMBLE $25.75
11/18/2022 CAT CATERPILLAR INC $90.81
11/25/2022 SBUX STARBUCKS CORP $16.37
Total: $940.06

Almost four figures coming in a particular month is nothing to sneeze at. I’ll definitely take it as passive income always seems a little sweeter than active income.

As mentioned earlier, the markets may swing wildly from week to week and month to month but dividends are seemingly more stable, reliable and predictable. In today’s world filled with tons of uncertainty and guesswork I’ll gladly take it.

Disclosure: Long all above

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.16K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.

Additional disclosure: © 2022 DivHut

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.