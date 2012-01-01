The Seeking Alpha quant ratings, while evolving, is already providing a nice value ad to investors, in addition to the data and analysis already available on the platform. Alerts like the ones shown below flash in my portfolio and watch list are helpful to at least get your attention onto something, even if you don't necessarily agree with it.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a stock I've owned in the past and remains on my watchlist. Seeking Alpha has been flashing the warning shown below for a while now on Ford. I see Seeking Alpha's ratings as more than a starting point that we can build on to come to our own conclusions. This article is an exercise in evaluating for myself and interested Ford investors if the dividend is indeed at risk. Let's get started.
When evaluating dividend safety, I prefer using Free Cash Flow ("FCF") over Earnings per share ("EPS"). I prefer free cash flow as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
So, what's the worry? In one word, trend. As shown in the free cash flow chart below, free cash flow has crashed since the 2020 highs (Please note the 2022 number is only for 3 quarters). Ford, being a cyclical company, is prone to ups and downs in general. However, this time the downturn is exaggerated by the once-in-a-lifetime tailwind Ford and many other companies benefitted from as a result of COVID induced shortages.
Depreciation? What depreciation, consumers asked. I am sure we all know many that profited from selling their used cars but this one is my favorite: early this year, a friend sold his used Toyota Camry for a profit of $10,000 on top of what he paid for his already used car 5 years ago. Basically, he and millions of other consumers were paid to have used their cars. Long gone are these days. Just ask Carvana Co. (CVNA), which has fallen from $245 to $4.
If we take out the COVID induced peaks below, it is easy to see how Ford's free cash flow was basically flat on average during the general recovery of the cycle (2015 to 2019) and a return to the recent lows (2012 to 2014) is not out of question. This time though, with every company over-expanding to meet the COVID induced demand, the downside will likely be more pronounced than the natural ebbs of the past.
It is fairly obvious that Ford will not make it to the holiday wish-list of dividend growth investors due to the gaps shown below. What can do wrong with a cyclical company nearing the end of the current super cycle with a history of eliminating dividends already? Investing is all about trust, especially when looking at stocks for their income.
I can hear questions like "Why would they eliminate the dividend this early after just reinstating it?". Fair enough but it took a once in a life time windfall type of event for Ford to get the confidence to reinstate it. I am not saying it will be reduced or eliminated right away. But all the necessary ingredients are here to be prepared for an eventual dividend cut, if not elimination:
Putting all those factors together, I recommend staying away from Ford as an investment here as it neither offers dividend protection nor capital appreciation potential. Ford is a good example of a stock not being a buy even after a 50% decline from highs as the future looks much more rockier than the recent past.
