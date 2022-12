Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX ( FTT-USD ) CEO,

agrees to extradition

to the U.S. after snag - report. Elon Musk

mum on poll results

but looks to change voting rules. Boeing ( BA ) is likely to

receive an extension

on the 737 safety deadline in a spending bill.

Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha

Premium

.