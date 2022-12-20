Amazon: Hitting New Lows

Dec. 21, 2022 7:45 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, MSFT2 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Amazon has dropped by half over the last year.
  • And yet, its shares are far from cheap.
  • Amazon experiences major headwinds when it comes to business growth and profitability, and it is not guaranteed that 2023 will be much better.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Bitcoin crypto currency bear market crash stock trading exchange

Just_Super

Article Thesis

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a pretty bad performer so far this year, as shares have recently taken out a new 52-week low. And yet, Amazon is far from cheap at current prices. Advertising and AWS provide compelling long-term growth potential, but

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
45.88K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of July 24, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Kingdown.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.