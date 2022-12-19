The Most Widely Anticipated Recession In History? A Review Of Expectations Data

Dec. 21, 2022 6:45 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, NDX, DJI1 Comment
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Marketplace

Summary

  • We conducted a wide-ranging survey of expectations of a US recession in the next 12-18 months.
  • Recession is the consensus view. Indeed, the level of diffusion, conviction and breadth of the consensus regarding a prospective US recession is unprecedented.
  • The consensus about a recession may not mean what you think.
  • Successful Portfolio Strategy members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Flock of Staring Sheep

If you see danger and the herd sees the same danger, should you feel safe? Maybe you need to be looking at what the herd does not see.

Laurinson Crusoe/iStock via Getty Images

The current “consensus” view among US economic analysts is that the US economy will experience a recession at some point during the next 12 months. In this article we will document the nature and extent of this confluence of opinion by reviewing data

If you are really serious about improving your performance as an investor -- during this historic moment which is providing once-in-a-decade opportunities -- I highly recommend that you subscribe to Successful Portfolio StrategyThis service is designed to empower you to become a successful strategic manager of your investments.   Few times in history has it been as important as it is now to have a winning portfolio strategy.  So, right now is truly the time to take decisive action.

This article was written by

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
23.44K Followers
A master portfolio strategist is your asset allocation coach.
James A. Kostohryz has more than twenty years of experience investing and trading virtually every asset class across the globe. After working exclusively with investment institutions for over two decades, Kostohryz now offers a very unique service that is specifically designed for individual investors: Successful Portfolio Strategy, offered through the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.


Kostohryz started his investment career as an analyst at one of the world's largest asset management firms covering sectors as diverse as emerging markets, banking, energy, construction, real estate, metals and mining. Later, Kostohryz became Global Portfolio Strategist and Head of International Investments for a major investment bank.

Kostohryz currently manages JK Investment Consulting, a firm specializing in: 1) Global portfolio strategy; 2) Risk analytics; 3) Macro forecasting; 4) Business cycle analysis; 5) Quantitative analytics. Kostohryz is also founder and CEO of Investor Acumen, a service dedicated to empowering individual investors to achieve their investment goals.

Born in Mexico, Kostohryz grew up in Colombia and South Texas. He graduated with honors from both Stanford University and Harvard Law School. He is a former NCAA and international-class decathlete and has stayed active in a variety of sports. Kostohryz pursues various intellectual interests and is currently writing a book about the impact of culture on economic development.




Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All portfolio positions are disclosed to subscribers of Successful Portfolio Strategy

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.