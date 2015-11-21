This is a sequel to my previous article on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Rising Interest Rates And Market Valuation Impact - Sell which focused on the penal impact of a rising discount rate on a growth stock, where a large part of the valuation rested in its terminal value. The recommendation (1st March 2022) argued Tesla's market value would fall from the prevailing $886bn to $435bn as higher interest rates dented the present value of future profits. Much of that has come to pass.
This article conveys the rationale for further downside towards my updated target of $84/share. It follows the following narrative:
The article quantifies the impact of a rising discount rate on Tesla's market value. It uses the two-stage valuation model (specific growth rates for the first 5-years followed by a terminal growth rate to perpetuity).
NB. The methodology was fully explained in my previous article, including academic support in an attached appendix, so the reader is advised to go there for the detailed thought process.
Using the current market valuation and consensus growth rates for the next 5 years of cashflows as inputs to compute Present Values (PV), the model derives the Terminal Value (TV) investors currently accord to the present value of Tesla's free cashflows from 2027 to perpetuity.
From this, the value of Tesla's stable growth rate to perpetuity 'g', implicit in the current market valuation, can be deduced.
Then, a revised discount rate is applied. That new discount rate, caused by a sharp jump in Tesla's equity risk premium is used to work back to a revised market valuation, via revised Present Values of the 5-yr cashflows and the Terminal Value.
The actuals for first three quarters for 2022 are derived from Tesla's 8K's and Q4 is estimated from consensus earnings.
|Cashflow from SEC 8K
|q1 22
|q2 22
|q3 22
|q4(E) 22
|2022
|Net Cash provided by operating activities
|3 995
|2 351
|5 100
|5 250
|16 696
|Capital expenditures
|1 767
|1 730
|1 803
|1 810
|7 110
|Free Cashflow post capex
|2 228
|621
|3 297
|3 440
|9 586
Source: SEC 8K
The FCFF growth rate for the next 5 years is estimated using the street consensus of earnings-per-share growth - this is the best predicate for FCFF growth for the next 5 years.
The cashflows are discounted to Present Value (PV) using r as 6.5%, which represents the current 10-yr Treasury yield as the discount rate rf , (30-day average 3.49%, rounded to 3.5%), plus an equity risk premium of 3%.
|Year
|EPS Estimate
|YoY Growth
|FCFF Estimates
|Present Value of FCFF using r
|Dec-22
|4.13
|(Actual)
|9 586
|9 586
|Dec-23
|5.66
|37.1%
|13 138
|12 336
|Dec-24
|7.06
|24.7%
|16 385
|14 446
|Dec-25
|8.64
|22.4%
|20 057
|16 604
|Dec-26
|7.2
|-16.7%
|16 712
|12 990
|Dec-27
|8.45
|17.3%
|19 608
|14 311
|Total
|95 485
|80 274
First the Terminal Value accorded to Tesla today needs to be deduced.
|Market Cap Current
|PV of cashflows from 2022 to 2027
|Terminal Value accorded today
|$ mn
|$ mn
|$ mn
|520 998
|80 274
|440 724
Derivation of Terminal Value when 'r' = 6.5%
|Market Cap Current
|PV of cashflows from 2022 to 2027
|Terminal Value accorded today
|$ mn
|$ mn
|$ mn
|520 998
|80 274
|440 724
|TV in 2027 compounded at r = 6.5%
|603 830
From above, the table below shows the calculation of Tesla's Terminal Growth rate 'g'.
|Year
|Cashflow for 2027 at growth rate 'g'
|Discount rate 'r'
|Value of variable 'r-g'
|Terminal Value
|$ mn
|$ mn
|"$19607 * (1+g)
|r-g=
|In 2028
|20 392
|6.5%
|0.0335
|608 355
|PV Now
|444 027
|Terminal growth rate 'g'
|'g' =
|3.148%
As shown above, 'g' is computed as 3.15%, the terminal growth rate implicit in Tesla's valuation today. In other words, 'g' is derived from the present value of Tesla's future free cashflow growth ($19.6bn in 2027) growing at 3.15% per annum to perpetuity that is implicit in Tesla's market valuation today, after accounting for consensus estimates of free cashflow for the first five years (2023-2027).
There is wide debate regarding an appropriate discount rate, 'r', for a company's equity. Some investors have leaned towards WACC proffered by the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), while others believe it's best to add a supplement to the 10-yr Treasury Yield, labeled an equity risk premium. The value reflects the variability or uncertainty associated with future cashflows and can be interpreted as the intrinsic riskiness of the company's prospects.
discount rate r = rf + Equity Risk Premium
Tesla's intrinsic risk has risen materially due to two key factors: a reckoning on Full Service Driving; Twitter in China and Musk's dual roles. Each is elaborated below.
Nowhere is the gap between Musk's claims and reality more evident than with Tesla's FSD, where EV owners are currently driving the latest beta version of the software, having paid as much as $15,000 for the benefit.
The press is littered with examples where Tesla's FSD has proved erroneous, if not fatal, so these will not be repeated. However, it's worthwhile stating some recent and salient events:
The author is not alone in imputing a significant portion of Tesla's current value to the advent of FSD and robotaxis. In fact, Musk recently said
The overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving. That's essential. It's really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero.
This too, should be cause of great concern to the Tesla shareholder. If Musk has decided only now that radar is essential for full autonomy and Tesla's approach has omitted radar sensors, it would seem obvious that revenue from robotaxis is far from reach. Hence a higher equity risk premium for Tesla's discount rate.
Much has been written about the Musk's obsession with Twitter and the cost to Tesla shareholders (recent article on Seeking Alpha here), and as relevant as this is, the focus here will be on China's autocratic regime, Twitter and Musk's dual roles as CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter.
Permit this train of thought that ends in conjecture, if you will.
Musk's close relationship with the Chinese government has long sparked concerns on Capitol Hill, with some lawmakers questioning whether the billionaire's dealing are a potential security risk.
When President Xi was handed an unprecedented third term as the CCP's party Chief, he made a public commitment to maintaining the stringent strategy, saying Zero-Covid was a "people's war to stop the spread of the virus".
It's no secret that the harsh zero-COVID lockdown conditions imposed by China's government recently were met with strident protests, especially when they were deemed to be responsible for fatalities in preventing people from escaping a burning building.
Discussion about the protests, a rare act of defiance swept across major Chinese cities and universities, but they were closely monitored by censors and were largely silenced on local social media.
As a result, Chinese citizens were pouring onto foreign alternatives especially Twitter to disseminate information. Twitter saw a surge in downloads in China as protests against the country's stringent COVID restrictions erupted nationwide over November.
The authoritarian government was so sensitive about the negative press on Twitter that
China is reportedly spamming Twitter with posts about porn and escorts in an apparent attempt to block news about the widespread protests across the country against COVID lockdowns. Users searching for major Chinese cities that have seen mass demonstrations like Beijing and Shanghai will mostly see ads for escorts/porn/gambling, drowning out legitimate search results.
After the tumult in November, China has reduced the lockdown measures and there's currently less a sense of impending crisis. Now the government is in a position to take a cold sober look at the major source of foreign negative press: it was without doubt via Twitter.
It does not need a genius to see that silencing protestors at Twitter will be a government priority; this is where the government is likely to focus, in order to suppress any negative press that may leak out of the autocratic country and spread first abroad and then back into China, as evidenced in November.
President Xi and his party know exactly how to get Twitter to comply. For there's a man called Elon Musk who owns Twitter, and whose company Tesla has received numerous special favours and privileges from the Chinese Communist Party. These could easily be withdrawn as Musk insists on being a bothersome 'global guardian of free speech'. To wit, Musk will find it virtually impossible to comply to China's authoritarian demands due to resistance from Capitol Hill in preserving Twitter as a platform for free speech. Recent criticism from Europe on Musk's decision to suspend journalists on Twitter shows just how delicate a balancing act Musk has sunk himself in! This presents a significant intrinsic risk to Tesla.
Calculate the new Terminal Value using r = 10%
|Year
|Cashflow for 2027 at growth rate 'g'
|Discount rate 'r'
|Value of variable 'r-g'
|Terminal Value
|$ mn
|$ mn
|"$19607 * (1+g)
|r-g=
|In 2028
|20 392
|10.0%
|0.0685
|297 607
|PV Now
|217 218
|'g' =
|3.148%
|Year
|EPS Estimate
|YoY Growth
|FCFF Estimates
|Present Value of FCFF using r= 10%
|Dec-22
|4.13
|(Actual)
|9 586
|9 586
|Dec-23
|5.66
|37.1%
|13 138
|11 943
|Dec-24
|7.06
|24.7%
|16 385
|13 542
|Dec-25
|8.64
|22.4%
|20 057
|15 069
|Dec-26
|7.2
|-16.7%
|16 712
|11 414
|Dec-27
|8.45
|17.3%
|19 608
|12 175
|Total
|95 485
|73 729
|Discount rate 'r' =
|10.0%
The above are added to compute the revised market valuation; using the fully diluted share count (3,468m) from the latest quarterly 10Q a target of $84/share is the result.
|Market Cap Revised
|PV of cashflows from 2022 to 2027
|Terminal Value to PV now
|$ mn
|$ mn
|$ mn
|290 947
|73 729
|217 218
|Target per Tesla Share
|$ 83.9
It's worth noting that there's no empirical way of quantifying how the above risk factors should influence the discount rate - this is a subjective opinion. Admittedly, a discount rate of 10% (from previous 6.5%) is a significant increase but warranted in light of the materiality of risks above. Sell Tesla before these risks become actualities.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
