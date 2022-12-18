3 Intriguing Bargains In Office REITs

Dec. 22, 2022 9:00 AM ETCUZ, HIW, KRC2 Comments
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • As a result of the pandemic, and the Work From Home trend that ensued, Office REITs have sold off heavily.
  • There is reason to believe they may now be oversold, and some well-positioned Office REITs may be ready to reward investors.
  • This article spotlights three Office REITs with strong balance sheets, fat and safe yields, low prices, and decent growth prospects.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dollar Flying in City

sefa ozel

The Office REIT sector has a bad hangover from the COVID pandemic, in the form of the WFH (work from home) trend. During the lockdown, people and companies discovered that the technological tools now available allow employees to work productively from home. Many

table of values, showing commute times tend to be longer, the larger the city

Hoya Capital Income Builder

table of values, showing CUZ with 100% of assets in Sunbelt, HIW with 94%, and KRC with 100% of assets on the West Coast

Hoya Capital Income Builder

line and bar chart, showing data as described in text, and occupancy leveling out at about 89% nationwide

Hoya Capital Income Builder

company logo

Highwoods Properties, Inc.

map of southeast U.S., showing greatest geographic concentrations of HIW assets in Raleigh (23%), Nashville (22%), and Atlanta (15%)

Highwoods investor presentation

bar chart showing data as described in text

Highwoods investor presentation

bar chart showing acquisitions outpacing dispositions in 2021 and 2022, after about $500 million in dispositions in 2020 with no acquisitions

Highwoods investor presentation

The company's top 20 tenants account for less than 30% of ABR (annual base rent), and the top tenant (the federal government) accounts for about 4%.

Table listing top 20 tenants, with federal government accounting for 3.97%, and top 20 adding up to 29.46%

Highwoods Properties 10-K

bar chart showing data as described in text

Highwoods investor presentation

company logo

Cousins Properties

map of southern U.S., showing CUZ assets concentrated in Atlanta (37%) and Austin (31%), with notable presence in Tampa, Charlotte, and Phoenix (9% each)

Cousins investor presentation

bar chart showing data as described in text.

Cousins investor presentation

Map of U.S. with list of top 10 markets. In addition to Cousins' top 6, Orlando, San Antonio, and Raleigh also appear on both top 10 lists

Cousins investor presentation

bar chart showing only 12% of CUZ leases expire through 2024, compared to 40% for DEI, 33% for EQC, etc.

Cousins investor presentation

bar chart showing near-term debt maturities of just 1.3% for CUZ and 0% for HIW, compared to Office REIT average of 6.6%

Cousins investor presentation

table of values, showing amount, interest rate, and due date for all the company's loans

Cousins 10-Q for Q3 2022

map of wester U.S., showing KRC assets concentrated in San Francisco (48%), Los Angeles and San Diego (33%), Seattle (15%), and Austin (4%)

Kilroy September conference presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Kilroy investor presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Kilroy investor presentation

table of data as described in text

Kilroy September conference presentation

pie chart showing 75% of NOI derived from Office, 20% from Life Sciences, and 5% from residential and retail

Kilroy investor presentation

table of figures showing occupany in LA is 86%, San Diego 89%, San Francisco Bay area 93%, and Greater Seattle 99.2%

KRC 10-Q for Q3 2022

table of debt maturities, showing just 5.775 million due in 2023, with an average over $400 million the next three years, and $249 million due in 2027, then 63% of the debt due after 2027

KRC 10-Q for Q3 2022

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
1.8K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should do their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.