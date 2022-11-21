DocuSign: Execution Proved Excellent - Will The Rally Last?

Dec. 22, 2022 2:00 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)ADBE, MSFT
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • Maybe we have been overly bearish in our previous analysis, since its financial performance remains robust, with DOCU maintaining its leading market share thus far.
  • DOCU's lack of moat could potentially aid in its valuation, since its peers such as ADBE, proves that there is no destruction of corporate demand despite the worsening macroeconomics.
  • However, the recent earnings call and tsunami of confidence have also boosted DOCU's stock recovery by 41.38%, triggering a minimal margin of safety at current levels.
  • Investors would be well advised to wait for a moderate retracement, before adding this stock to their portfolios.

Innovation and new ideas lightbulb concept with Question Mark

Olemedia

Investment Thesis

DOCU YTD Stock Price

DOCU YTD Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has certainly been saved by its excellent FQ3'23 earnings call. Despite the rising inflationary pressure, demand is growing in the small and medium-sized business markets, as well as

DOCU YTD EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.24K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.