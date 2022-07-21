Carvana's Decline May Not Be Over Yet - Margin Compression Ahead

Dec. 22, 2022 1:00 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)KMX1 Comment
Summary

  • While sales are projected to grow 15.8% annually, CVNA may remain deep in the red for several years to come, significantly worsened by its declining loan sales business.
  • The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index reports a pricing decline of -16% since January 2022, potentially triggering accelerated depreciation rates ahead.
  • Investors hoping for meaningful profitability may be sorely disappointed with the projected EBIT margins of 3.4% and FCF margins of 2.8% by FY2026.
  • Consequently, CVNA's stock dilution, debt leveraging/refinancing, and SBC expenses may remain commonplace for a while longer.
  • Despite the low share price of $4.42, the stock continues to boast a remarkably high short interest of 39%, indicating more uncertainty and pain ahead.

Clamp squeezing roll of U.S. 100 dollar bills

John Blottman

Investment Thesis - The Risk Is Growing

CVNA YTD Stock Price

CVNA YTD Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has had the rollercoaster ride of a lifetime indeed, given the peak stock price of $361.25 in August 2021, before crashing catastrophically by -98.60% to reach $5.03. The

CVNA YTD Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

