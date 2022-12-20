FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 20, 2022 11:00 AM ET

I would like to hand the conference over to your host today, Kendra Brown, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to FactSet’s first fiscal quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, I would like to point out that the slides we will reference during this presentation can be accessed via the webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at factset.com. The slides will be posted on our website at the conclusion of this call. A replay of today's call will be available via phone and on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from investors. To be fair to everyone, please limit yourself to one question plus one follow-up.

Before we discuss our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on Slide 2, which explains the risks of forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Our slide presentation and discussions on this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the appendix to the presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today.

Joining me today are Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer; and Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the discussion over to Phil Snow.

Thank you, Kendra, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I am pleased to share our first quarter results. We grew organic ASV plus Professional Services by 8.8% year-over-year achieving adjusted diluted EPS of $3.99 and an adjusted operating margin of 38.3%. These results demonstrate our continued momentum coming out of fiscal 2022 and lay a solid foundation for executing on our full year targets.

Last year's Q1 ASV growth was a record for us and this quarter's performance is a strong result for what is usually our seasonally lowest revenue quarter. The biggest contributors to this quarter's growth came from banking, asset owners and private equity and venture capital clients, all of which exhibited double digit growth rates. Small and medium sized deals across client types drove ASV growth this quarter. Our investments in content and technology including deep sector private markets, APIs and analytics solutions continue to support client retention rates and expansion.

It's important to acknowledge the continued uncertainty in global markets. While conditions have been supportive, we are starting to see a more challenging environment for our clients and we are closely watching for signs indicating a prolonged change in conditions. These signs could include reduced client budgets, elongated sales cycles, material layoffs, and a reduction in new firm creation. However, FactSet has a proven history of stability and growth in volatile markets and we remain confident that our strategy and ability to execute will position us well even in a choppy economic cycle.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on building the leading open content and analytics platform, reinforcing our position as an anchor partner for clients, allowing us to grow our share of the addressable market. At the foundation of our strategy is our commitment to further scaling our content refinery. We continue to grow and invest in critical content. For example, within our content and technology solutions business, our cloud-based real-time solutions are gaining traction with the launch of ticker plants in Europe and Asia, and our recently announced relationship with BMLL for enhanced tick history.

The connectivity of our data powers hyper-personalized solutions that puts key information and analytical tools in the hands of investment professionals, enabling them to generate alpha across all market conditions. FactSet is an essential partner for our clients as they advance their digital transformations to increase efficiency and be more competitive. These transformations are critical and clients are prioritizing investments in technology and data to drive performance, giving us further confidence in the resilient nature of our business.

Turning to our performance for the quarter, we continue to see strength in ASV growth across all our regions. The Americas remains the biggest contributor with organic ASV growth of 8.5% and growth was diverse across firm types, driven primarily by higher retention in banking. Private equity and venture capital clients also drove growth with Cobalt, our leading portfolio monitoring solution, plus the workstation securing client wins.

Organic ASV growth accelerated to 8.8% in EMEA marking the region's strongest Q1 in recent history and the seventh quarter of increasing LTM growth. Performance was driven by higher retention among asset managers, asset owners and banking. Asset managers also saw a higher expansion across the product portfolio, and we also continued to see healthy demand for our wealth solutions with Advisor Dashboard driving key wins.

Finally, in Asia Pacific, we delivered organic ASV growth of 11.1%, driven primarily by expansion among asset managers and new business wins with asset owners. However, we also experienced headwinds in the region from macro factors including regional COVID policies, which resulted in slower decision making among clients.

In summary, I'm pleased with our first quarter results. We recognize the uncertainty in the market and are closely monitoring the macro environment for any signs of weakness. As we head into the start of calendar 2023, we expect to get a clearer picture of our second half as client budgets are finalized. Using our downturn playbook as a guide, we are focused on disciplined expense management and later in the call Linda will share the actions we've proactively taken.

FactSet maintains a long-term view of our strategy and we will continue investing to sustain growth. We have a healthy pipeline of opportunities and as such we are reaffirming our guidance.

I'll now turn it over to Linda to discuss our first quarter performance in more detail.

Thanks, Phil and hello to everyone on the call. As you've seen from our press release this morning, we reported high single digit organic ASV growth and double digit year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted diluted EPS.

I'll now share more details on our first quarter performance. Consistent with our definition of organic revenues in ASV, we exclude any revenue in ASV associated with CUSIP Global Services when reporting organic related metrics for the 12 months following the acquisition date. We will, however, provide some specifics on CGS, so you can continue to understand its performance as part of FactSet.

Beginning March 1, 2023, the first anniversary of the CGS acquisition, it will be included in our organic results as a component of our CGS business. As Kendra noted, a reconciliation of our adjusted metrics to comparable GAAP figures is included at the end of our press release.

We grew organic ASV plus Professional Services by 8.8%. As Phil stated earlier, this is a strong start to our fiscal year as compared to our typically lower revenue first quarter. Our performance reflects increased demand for our content and solutions, higher retention and continued expansion. We saw strength in the workstation for banking, key client wins with our Enterprise solutions and our subscription-based ASV continued to support value-based pricing.

GAAP revenue increased by 18.9% to $505 million for the first quarter. Organic revenue, which excludes any impact from foreign exchange and acquisitions, increased 8.3% to $460 million. Growth was driven primarily by CGS and our Analytics & Trading and Research & Advisory solutions. All regions saw notable growth. From our geographic segments on an organic basis revenue growth for the Americas was at 7.6%. EMEA grew at 7.2% and Asia Pacific came in at 14.9%. All regions primarily benefited from increases in Analytics & Trading and Research & Advisory solutions. GAAP operating expenses grew 10% in the first quarter to $333 million.

Let me now review our expenses based on our primary cost buckets. Starting with people, our expenses grew 4% year-over-year, primarily due to increased salary expenses for existing employees and higher stock based compensation expense. As a percentage of revenue this was 572 basis points lower year-over-year, demonstrating our continued focus on achieving a sustainable balance of investment in our talent and productivity.

Next, real estate costs decreased by 21% year-over-year, driven by the right-sizing exercise we performed in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue this was 181 basis points lower year-over-year. Third, technology expenses increased this quarter by 11%, driven by increased cloud spending. As a percentage of revenue growth was 51 basis points lower year-over-year.

And finally third party direct content costs decreased by more than 12% year-over-year, driven by our continued focus on financial discipline and data governance. As a percentage of revenue growth was 156 basis points lower year-over-year. While this is a good result for the first quarter, we expect the annual rate to grow at 5% to 6% in line with the outlook we gave at our April 2022 Investor Day.

Compared to the previous year, our GAAP operating margin increased by 517 basis points to 34.1% and our adjusted operating margin increased by 471 basis points to 38.3%. Improvement was driven by higher revenue, lower personnel costs as compared to revenue and lower content and real estate costs. These expenses were offset by higher technology expenses and costs related to the integration of CGS.

Regarding our first quarter margin, I want to remind everyone that our first quarter margins tend to be seasonally higher than in subsequent quarters. While we've had a strong first quarter margin performance on both a GAAP and adjusted operating basis, we remain committed to balancing investment in our business with returning value to shareholders.

As such, we continue to anticipate 50 to 75 basis points of margin expansion for the full fiscal year 2023. Further, we expect our fiscal 2023 adjusted operating margin to be between 34 and 35%. This means we anticipate that margins will likely be lower in the subsequent quarters of fiscal 2023. You'll find an expense block from revenue to adjusted operating income in the appendix of today's earnings presentation.

As a percentage of revenue, our cost of sales was 380 basis points lower than last year on a GAAP basis and 450 basis points lower on an adjusted basis. On a GAAP basis, SG&A was 140 basis points lower year-over-year as a percentage of revenues and 20 basis points lower on an adjusted basis.

Moving on, our tax rate for the quarter was 13.4% compared to last year's rate of 10.2%. Our higher rates primarily due to higher pre-tax income and an increase in the UK statutory tax rate from 19% to 25%, which will continue for the foreseeable future. GAAP EPS increased 26.2% to $3.52 this quarter versus $2.79 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 22.8% to $3.99. Both EPS figures were driven by higher revenue and margin expansion and were partially offset by increased interest expense and a higher tax rate.

As noted in our press release, adjusted EBITDA increased to $200 million, up 38.2% from the same period in fiscal 2022. And finally, free cash flow, which we defined as cash generated from operations less capital spending, was about $89 million for the quarter, an increase of 37.8% over the same period last year. This was due to higher net income, partially offset by increased capitalization costs related to internal use software.

Before moving on, I want to provide additional financial housekeeping items to help with modeling. First CGS continued to perform well, adding $3 million in incremental ASV for the quarter. We expect it to grow in the mid-to-high single digits. As a reminder, we will update guidance next quarter to include CGS. Once it is included as part of our organic results, we will no longer report on CGS separately.

Next, interest expense for the quarter was $16 million. For the full year, we expect to end fiscal 2023 with interest expense of about $66 million. As a reminder, we paused share repurchases to prioritize debt repayment following the CGS acquisition. As such, no additional shares have been purchased since the first quarter of 2022. As of the end of November, 2022, our weighted average diluted share count was 39 million shares.

Moving on to the bonus accrual, given our performance so far, we expect the bonus pool for fiscal 2023 to be about $100 million. Our operating income benefited from the strength of the U.S. dollar versus major currencies we hedge. However, we expect exchange rates to be volatile throughout the year, so the impact will fluctuate. As a reminder, 95% of our revenue and most of our expenses are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Next, we ended the fiscal quarter with capital expenditures of about $18 million up $9 million from the prior year period. This was driven by increases in capitalization as well as technology expenditures. As we discussed on our last earnings call, we expect an increase in CapEx this fiscal year to be about $68 million at the midpoint as we move to our hybrid cloud strategy, increased focus on capitalization and consolidate our offices in Paris as part of our real estate strategy.

And finally, we expect our dividend program to continue delivering value to shareholders. Fiscal 2022 March 23 consecutive years of growth and we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.89 on December 15. Our ASV retention for the first quarter remained greater than 95%. We grew the total number of clients by 13% compared to the prior year, driven by corporate wealth and private equity and venture capital clients. Our client retention remains at 92% year-over-year reflecting the stickiness of our Content and Digital platform.

Turning now to our balance sheet, we continue to pay down the term loan related to the acquisition of CGS. In the first fiscal quarter, we made another planned prepayment of 125 million, bringing our gross leverage ratio down to 2.7 times from the initial 3.9 times level when we financed the CGS acquisition. Following our next planned prepayment of $125 million in the second fiscal quarter, we expect to be within our target leverage ratio of 2 to 2.5 times.

The strength of our net income and adjusted EBITDA has allowed us to move faster than expected to reach this target. As a reminder, while we may make minor share repurchases to offset the dilutive impact of stock option grants during this time, we do not intend to resume our share repurchase program until at least the third fiscal quarter.

Next, I'd like to discuss our downturn playbook. As Phil mentioned, we are still experiencing supported [ph] end markets and FactSet has historically fared well during periods of volatility. Should anything change, our downturn playbook gives us levers to reduce our operating expenses by 2% to 3% or $24 million to $36 million.

Given market uncertainty, we have proactively implemented parts of our downturn playbook to protect margins and prioritize investment. Actions taken to date include limiting travel to client engagements and essential business needs, revisiting our real estate footprint and focusing on the continued reduction of third party content costs. In addition, we are also monitoring our open positions to ensure focus on roles that are essential to our business.

Finally, we've restructured our cloud budget as part of our hybrid cloud strategy, which will use both cloud and on-premise computing to run our core platforms. This change will save more than $20 million over the next five years, including $7 million this fiscal year.

In closing, we are confident in our ability to navigate the changing market conditions. While it's still early in the fiscal year, we have confidence in our pipeline as we look ahead and as stated before, we are reaffirming our guidance for 2023.

With that, we're now ready for your questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Manav Patnaik with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning. Linda, you gave us kind of the, what to expect from margins. I guess looking forward, I was just wondering, was there, is there any cadence for ASV throughout the year based on what you see in the pipeline or is there any seasonality to pricing perhaps that we should keep in mind?

Sure, Manav. Let me talk a little bit about margin and our expectations and then I'll let Phil go back on ASV and pricing, if that's okay. So to set the stage on margin for the first quarter, we had 570 basis points of margin expansion on, excuse me, 470 basis points of margin expansion as compared to last year, and about half of that has come from CUSIP. In looking forward, as we get past March 1st we will have lapsed CUSIP, so we won't have that additive margin increase from CUSIP. The rest of the margin increase came from the organic business which is great, and it is performing well.

If we look at our cost buckets Manav, a couple of things that we note here. Our third party data costs are doing very nicely and in fact have moved down. Our real estate costs have moved down as well. Our tech costs are up, but we've had a good re-planning of our cloud strategy, which will result in $7 million of savings this year. So the big bucket to watch here is our people expenses. So we've got to keep a close eye on headcount and on compensation.

So we will look forward to staying within our adjusted operating margin guidance of 34% to 35% for the year. But as we said in the script, we expect that margins might be lower for the next three quarters of this year, than they've been for the first quarter. So I hope that answers the margin question. Sorry to go a bit backward, but Phil can now handle ASV and price.

Great. Hey Manav, thanks for the question. Yes, so for the rest of the year at least what we're looking at today, we're still looking more positive for Q2 and Q3 and Q4 than we were this time last year. Some of that is definitely supported by price. As we, as I indicated on the last call we said we were going to go out at more than a 4% price increase and conversations are going well with clients. Clearly they're all going through their own introspection about trying to figure out what's happening in the markets and budgets and I believe are getting finalized now. So we'll have more visibility, but it's hard to argue, frankly, with the amount of investment FactSet has put into our platform over the last few years.

So we've got great relationships with clients. Conversations are going well. We do believe that we'll be successful in executing on the price increase. And there's a lot going on in the markets right now. I'm cautiously optimistic. Our strategy is a good one and we'll get more information, particularly as we head into January in terms of what the rest of the year looks like. We have better visibility on Q2 and Q3 and as you know, Q4 is such a big quarter for us. We need a bit more information in terms of how that's going to play out.

Manav Patnaik

Philip Snow

So I just took a look at this for the next six months, and it looks like we have a very good CTS pipeline on the sell side. So we're now going in and being able to take out the value that we create and integrate it into client systems for their back and middle offices. And this is a theme I would say across most client types is that the data that our clients want to see, they want to see consistency, right, in terms of the workstations they're using, whatever interfaces and the data that's going through the systems, and we're beginning to benefit from that particularly on the sell side.

Got it. Thank you.

Yes.

Thank you and one moment for our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Toni Kaplan with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Toni Kaplan

Philip Snow

Most of it seats Toni. So I think what you're seeing there is the investment that we've made in deep sector and private markets. So those new or newer content sets for FactSet that are getting expanded out are allowing us to get into maybe different parts of the bank, more users than we might have historically and just give us a good competitive advantage. So that's really helping with renewals and it's helping us gain new users of the banks.

Toni Kaplan

Philip Snow

Toni Kaplan

Very helpful, thank you.

Thank you and one moment for our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Nicholas with William Blair. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Andrew Nicholas

Philip Snow

Andrew Nicholas

Philip Snow

Linda Huber

Yes. First of all, Andrew, Kate has been with the company for quite a number of years, so she has changed position, but she's not a new hire. What we did was we sat down and we looked at the cloud budget and we concluded that not everything needs to be on the cloud. So we have kicked up our CapEx, as I said in the housekeeping and we are looking to move a few items back into data centers. We've had to buy some new servers, things like that. But we think the long-term balance for the company is better with some on-premises computing core capability as well as cloud capability. So we've rebalanced that over the next five years we'll save $20 million. With that change, we'll save $7 million this year, which is very helpful. But again, it's just a rebalancing of what we're doing with the cloud versus on-premise computing. And Kate has been very helpful as we've thought through what we want to do with the technology budget. So hope that helps you.

Andrew Nicholas

Thank you, and one moment for our next question and our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Ashish Sabadra with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Hi, this is John filling for Ashish. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just quickly on the people cost, it seems like head count is up around 7% over the last 12 months, really focusing Content & Analytics, Trading & Sales, could you maybe talk about any potential benefits you're seeing on just hiring technology talent as well as just the people bucket as a whole? Thanks,

Philip Snow

Linda Huber

Yes, as Phil said John, we're watching headcount day by day. It's very important that we get that right and not run too hot. As Phil said, our attrition has come down very nicely. Some of that is the result of the market being a little bit more employer friendly and some of the moves we made in our compensation last year to make sure that we're rewarding our people and our high performers appropriately. So we got that right. You're right, we have increased headcount quarter-over-quarter for the first quarter. About 65% of that headcount is in centers of excellence, so our lower cost locations.

And we've been very careful about bringing on that headcount largely to support our deep sector effort, which we've talked about before, to help with the sales effort and to assist with analytics and trading. So, so far so good, but the trends are attrition down and hiring has to be sized accordingly to make sure we don't get out over our skis. But we are seeing a much healthier retention picture than we did at this time last year which is a really nice thing. So hope that gives you a bit more clarity.

Yes, that's great color, thank you. And maybe quickly, could you just talk about the wealth pipeline and maybe if there's been any change in tone around client conversations as well as the sales cycle?

Philip Snow

Unidentified Analyst

Operator

Alex Kramm

Philip Snow

Yes, nothing I'd call out yet, Alex. So similar to last year, not a lot of conversations have reached my desk, which is a good sign in terms of how the conversations are going. And as I've said it's very hard for clients to argue with the value that FactSet has put into the product. So my sense is that clients are understanding this. Everyone is seeing it everywhere in terms of inflation and we're coming in, I believe, at a very moderate place relative to what clients may be seeing from other providers, which gives us a great opportunity to capture more market share. We've certainly gotten some inbound opportunities as a result of that for sure.

Alex Kramm

Philip Snow

Alex Kramm

Operator

George Tong

Philip Snow

George Tong

Philip Snow

George Tong

Operator

Craig Huber

Philip Snow

Above that, I would say that institutional asset management, hedge funds and wealth are all kind of a little bit less than last year or on par with last year in terms of what we’re seeing in the environment. And on the plus side, asset owners are doing exceptionally well. So asset owners typically have a much longer view, and we’re crushing it in asset owners versus last year. That’s very encouraging in terms of the work that we’re doing there on the PLC and working with partners. And we’re seeing great adoption of multi-asset class solutions from the asset owners, and we’re seeing positive signs on the fixed income side. So -- but hopefully, that’s helpful in terms of thinking about the overall buy-side number that we give you.

Craig Huber

Linda Huber

So as we move forward into this year, we’re watching our costs very carefully. The entire situation has shifted, Craig, to one of conservatism around costs. I talked about our three buckets that are going well and are nicely controlled. I think the place where we watch here very closely is our people bucket, which includes both headcount and compensation costs. So we’re watching those very, very carefully, as Phil said.

A couple of things to notice on the revenue side for the first quarter. Last year, we had a record ASV level in Q1 that was about $17 million. This year, we’re running at about half of that. So the timing change matters to us in terms of how the revenue comes through later in the year. So that makes my job just that much more exciting to make sure that we’re managing correctly for the margin. So we’re doing that.

The other thing, Craig, to take a look at is the dollar had been very strong. Recently, the dollar has been retracing about one-third of that strength. So we have to be careful on the impacts of the later ASV, on timing and the conversion to revenue. And then we also have to be careful on what’s happening with FX, which has been unusually bouncy as we have moved through the last couple of quarters. So hope that helps, but we’ve got an eagle eye on those cost buckets and we did pretty nicely managing them in the first quarter. I’m happy to have the 38.3% margin in the bank, and that will help us as we move through the rest of the year. So prudence is the name of the game here. Hope that helps.

Craig Huber

Operator

Faiza Alwy

Philip Snow

On the analytics front, we continue to do great things with the portfolio life cycle and work with asset servicers and other partners in the space to go in and really be the core of -- or anchor partner for our clients in terms of what they want to achieve from the back, middle to front offices. So that -- there’s a lot of runway for that, frankly. The market is looking for accretive solutions. They’re looking for companies that are ahead in terms of technology and innovation, and FactSet checks all those boxes.

And on the CTS front, we’ve done a lot to expand that product suite. One of the things we’re very excited about is real time. That’s a pretty small piece of CTS today, but there’s billions of dollars of market share out there on the real-time space. You might have seen that we made a recent investment in BMLL, which is a very good tick history product, which you need to do -- you need to complement real time. So this is an area of great opportunities. So there’s just more and more ways we can help our clients. And the investment we’ve made over the last three years and continue to invest really put us in good stead.

And I’d be remiss not to sort of mention the FactSet relationships that we have with our clients. Many of our clients are trusted partners. They’ve been with us for a long time. And this is the type of environment, frankly, where they need help. And we’ve been there for them in the past, and we’ll be there for them in the future. So I feel as good, frankly, is about our competitive position as I have in almost my entire 10-year at FactSet.

Faiza Alwy

Linda Huber

At that point, we’re going to speak to the rating agencies, be clear to resume our share buybacks and we’ll think about what we want to do with that. The remaining Board authorization, I want to be crystal clear here, authorization is $181 million. That doesn’t mean that’s what we’re going to spend. That means that’s what the authorization is, so you can note that. And we’re going to think about what we want to do with this after we have those conversations.

So the interest expense presumes all those things that I had mentioned. And if we do get back into the share repurchase market, please note that’s going to be back-end loaded and it won’t move the average share count all that much for FY 2023 as a whole. It will be helpful as we move into FY 2024. So hope that, that gives you all the detail that you need, Faiza.

Faiza Alwy

Operator

Kevin McVeigh

Linda Huber

Just to be clear, the bonus line, we are expecting, as I had said in the housekeeping section, about $100 million. We have booked about 24 for the first quarter. Generally, that number is ramped up a bit as we move through the year. So maybe you go from 24 to 26 in the fourth quarter if things play out the way that they have in previous years. That’s a question mark. So we’ll think about what happens with that. If we don’t do as well as we expect and the center point of our guidance matches what our bonus targets are, there’s -- it’s all very clear cut. If we come in light, perhaps our bonus line comes down by $10 million, which would save about another one-third. But it’s way too early to talk about that right now.

So the solution is to make sure we’ve got it right in terms of the pace of hiring, keep that focus on the technology budget. And we’re going to take another pass through our real estate footprint, probably as we get towards the fourth quarter. Any change we make in that real estate footprint, though, the expense saves will be something we’ll see in FY 2024. For the most part, it will come in later in fiscal year 2023, so not going to be of too much help to us in that bucket.

But as I said before, eagle eye on all these buckets, and we’ve got to support growing the top line. Our second and third quarter pipelines look even better than last year, as Phil had said. Just want to reemphasize that. So mainly, we’ve had a bit of a timing shift. So we’re dealing with that and making sure we’re matching the costs accordingly. So I hope that’s helpful, Kevin.

Kevin McVeigh

Philip Snow

Kevin McVeigh

Philip Snow

Kevin McVeigh

Philip Snow

Operator

Hans Hoffman

Philip Snow

Hans Hoffman

Philip Snow

Linda Huber

So CUSIP’s growth of $48 million contributed in revenue in Q1, about $42 million of that from subscriptions and the rest from the issuance business, about $6 million, which is a little bit slower, but still really good growth in the things you don’t think about like municipal bond issuances and also certificates of deposits, which have grown very dramatically as interest rates continue to grow on those types of investments for individuals. o done very well with that. Overall, 7.6% growth, and we’re very pleased with that. We see more growth opportunities coming from CUSIP. The retention grew about -- contributed about two-thirds of that growth and new logos, about one-third of that growth.

Now we – as we’ve said before, we see very good opportunities in a couple of areas: one is expanding CUSIP to the private markets; second would be expanding CUSIP to the leveraged markets; and third, potentially as different packages of the ESG, for example, carbon credits are traded, we see growth there. So CUSIP has done a really good job for us. We will lap it, as we said, the 1st of March. We come off our technical services agreement.

The only blip there with CUSIP is the days sales outstanding. That has extended a bit. And as we move into the lapping on March 1, we are going to tighten up on those days sales outstanding. So hope that’s helpful to everyone, our biggest acquisition to date and we’re pleased with its performance. We have one more quarter where we will give you the details on CUSIP. After that it is subsumed in the CTS business, as we said.

So with that, I may have front-run some of Shlomo’s questions, but maybe we can move on.

Operator

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Philip Snow

The other thing that I haven’t spoken about that’s in the sell-side number is our private equity and venture capital firm type. So that’s not massive, but it is growing very quickly. And over time, I expect it to be a meaningful contributor. So that is definitely something to keep an eye on. We called it out this quarter as being one of the drivers of the quarter. And as I look out into the next six months, it’s private equity, venture capital firms, the sell side and asset owners that look the strongest. So I think the PEVC and the CTS piece, in particular, are just a couple of things that will be hedged if those – if big layoffs do occur in investment banking.

Linda Huber

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Philip Snow

And yes, there’s so much news out there right now about possible recession and layoffs and cost cutting. We’re just – we’re positioned well relative to a lot of other companies just in terms of our business model and our investment, but we just want to make sure that we’re being conservative enough as we get into January when clients will be printing their budgets. We still don’t have great visibility on what the budgets of our clients are going to look like. So that’s the thing that I think will give us a lot more confidence in terms of the numbers that we can project.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Philip Snow

Operator

Keith Housum

Philip Snow

And I -- it’s unusual that FactSet loses completely a large asset manager or a bank that’s out there. We have some footprint. So really, for us to win -- and what we’re focused on is just taking market share within those firms. So firm closure doesn’t worry me so much. More of our -- but it’s hard to control that, frankly. More of our focus has to be on the largest accounts that have the largest amount of opportunity for us moving forward.

Keith Housum

Philip Snow

Keith Housum

Philip Snow

Operator

Owen Lau

Philip Snow

So building applications on top of that to provide clients their own tools to create their own view, that's primarily what we’re focused on. It’s not a meaningful contributor to ASV today. I think some of it probably doesn’t show up directly as ASV as its own product, but there’s a lot of value that we’ve put into the workstation. So I believe most users that subscribe to a workstation can access whatever ESG products they’re subscribing to in the market. So that’s really where our primary focus is right now.

Owen Lau

Philip Snow

I’m confident in our ability to drive continued sustainable growth, and FactSet is a consistent performer with a proven history of successfully navigating volatility. We have a resilient business with an innovative product mix, differentiated content and diverse end markets. And we are only further strengthening our offerings as we continue to invest in our products to enhance our competitive position and the value we deliver to clients.

Before wrapping up, I really want to thank all FactSetters globally for their continued high level of execution and engagement and hopefully, everyone at the firm is having fun. I know I am. I think most FactSetters are. We’ve invested, and we have a great culture. So it’s a good place to be right now. Please be well this holiday season. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. And in the meantime, feel free to contact Kendra Brown with any additional questions. Operator, this ends today’s call.

