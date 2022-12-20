Dear readers/followers,
The metal markets and the companies within these markets have become a home to me for the past couple of years. Aluminum, Iron, Steel, Nickel and other metals - I've begun becoming involved with several of the companies that work with them, in particular companies in Europe.
Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) has long been one of the foremost on my list of metal companies you should consider at the right price. In my last article, I shifted my thesis, not only going to "BUY", but actually buying a portion of shares in the company.
The results, as things go, have been very impressive.
It's no secret that Norsk hydro has significant upside in this sort of scenario which we're currently in. The company is a commodity business in many commodity segments and sub-segments, including recycling of their own product, and with an international production basis. The production, while expensive on an international comparative basis, is hedged against downsides due to the way that EU policy is developing on metal companies and production, essentially punishing those that don't follow relatively stringent and harsh ESG guidelines.
On a theoretical basis, this means that the upside, despite a more expensive valuation, could still be there.
In this article, I'm going to take a look at 3Q22, and I'm going to re-emphasize the advantage of owning Hydro both for the long term and as more of a short-term play.
Because here is the good thing.
I know at what valuation this company is "expensive", and where it becomes "cheap". This is one of the companies where I am very much at "home". While markets and trends may go up and down, and a thing like Alunorte may derail the company for years, the fundamental appeal of the business and the demand for aluminum coupled with the company's metal markets and energy segments guarantees a very good long-term potential RoR.
When someone asks me about Hydro, it takes me all of 3 seconds whether this one is a "BUY" or not here.
So, 3Q22.
The company is responding to challenging markets and cost increases with its own efficiency program, which is very much on track. The company also reports strong results in almost every single segment - such as Aluminum, Metal markets, and extrusions.
Hydro also distributed an extraordinary dividend above the dividend floor of 1.45 NOK per share and initiated a buyback program.
To say that the world has become more chaotic would be an absolute understatement.
The current regulatory environment is driven by two things. First, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and second the energy crisis which has been driven by these conflicts. These factors are threatening the competitiveness of EU business and industry - and the EU is responding to this. The economic outlook for the markets is challenging, but the company has an inherent advantage due to its energy segment. Ex-energy, the demand flow is looking negative for 2023. In 2022, there was more demand than supply, but in 2023 and excluding china, there will be an imbalance of 1% towards supply, implying price shifts if China's demand decreases - which I personally believe that it will.
This is already starting to happen, with aluminum prices normalizing - which will of course impact Hydro.
In terms of costs, Hydro isn't the best - but it's up there, at the 17th percentile for smelters and the 30th percentile for refineries.
On a segment basis, the company is seeing stronger sales, but lower prices, which means that YoY results are actually lower. Also, demand is slowly softening across Europe, with real strength only in automotive and renewables. Power prices are very much driving the thesis for Hydro here.
There has been a strained energy situation in Southern Norway, where some of the company's production is - but that is now lifted, and we're back to normalized levels across Norway, with the exception of the south, which is down to "pressed".
Hydro's long-term power contracts and strategic aluminum hedges through the use of futures and contracts, currently ensure to robustness for the company's sales. Even for 2024, the company still has hedges for 20%of the production at levels of $2,400/t, and Hydro uses derivatives or contracts to secure the raw materials as well.
overall, Hydro is taking several steps to ensure smooth operation and profitability across the board, despite a more complex situation than for the past decade and more.
As I've said in previous pieces, this is also a good opportunity to really shore up renewable/green aluminum pushes, as the company is doing, and has done. The company's EBITDA is down on lower upstream and seasonality - pricing declines for aluminum and alumina, which overall despite positive FX and raw material cost advantages, sees us down below 10B NOK for the quarter on an adjusted basis.
This is not worrying as such - the company is seasonal, and you know when it's as high as it's been, it's always coming down again. However, the market response to 3Q and the way the company has been trading suggests that Hydro is being viewed more favorably than some of its immediate peers.
Also, there is segment-specific strength to point at, with good results in Aluminum metal due to Co2-comp and pricing, as well as sales of electricity. Metal market results are also good - Hydro is recycling a lot more - even while commercial markets are falling somewhat.
Despite issues, Hydro managed to generate 2B NOK of free cash flow, which is being pushed out in the form of shareholder dividends, net investments, and changes in NOC. This drives to an adjusted net cash debt of 7.8B NOK- though this includes pensions as well.
The fact is, the entire world needs aluminum and what the company offers. The only disadvantage to the metal is the energy intensity of its production - but there's not that big a difference from Steel, Copper, or composites, as these are also pretty intensive to produce in terms of energy.
So what I will tell you is the following.
The company's foundational thesis of becoming a world leader in green aluminum is still very much intact. The company's near-term results might be in jeopardy, and we have volatility and uncertainty to expect for 2023-2024. However, with the company's current dividend floor and the way things have been going, I don't foresee any fundamental issues, barring some sort of catastrophe.
Because of that, I'm willing to assign Hydro a bit more of a premium than i might have been willing to 1-2 years ago.
Let's look at how this influences valuation.
We're still down from highs of over 80 NOK and are currently hovering around the 70 NOK mark. That's a 10 NOK rise from my last article.
I wrote in my last article about potential catalysts, and the funny thing is that the company didn't see any improvements in pricing or EBITDA here - but the share price is still up. This implies people see the quality of this business as a whole.
The volatility in forecasting Hydro is very evident when you look at the analysts' accuracy here - because analysts usually (50%+) miss negatively on their forecasts for the company - but this business is still a market-leading aluminum company, with a few others. Peers do exist - I wrote about a NA-based one a few weeks back, but even being generous, it and these others do not measure up to Hydro in the ways the company has set up its production and upside for the future.
Remember, analysts, even many of my colleagues did not like this stock when it was priced at 25-35 NOK/share. That's when I bought it, knowing the fundamentals and the substance of this company and going against the grain. I bought a base position in the tens of thousands of dollars, which I have since then carved away at with profit, buying more when the price dropped below 58 NOK, and in my last article, I gave the company a 60 NOK share price.
As of this article, I'm raising it.
Remember, less than 6 months ago, this company still had an average PT of 93 NOK, owing to a range from 67 NOK to 120 NOK and analyst exuberance. We're down from that today, and currently, analysts are at a range from 55 to 93 NOK, with an average of no more than 73.3 NOK.
As of this morning, we're at around 69.2 NOK.
I'm giving this company a conservative target of 70 NOK. I don't believe the volatility is over, and I'm admitting here that I might be premiumizing the company somewhat - maybe even more than it deserves.
But you can't underestimate Hydro being in a future-oriented market and being positioned to take advantage of it, both on a local EU level, and on an international level.
For that reason - and many of the other fundamental reasons I've been through in the past, this is my thesis for Hydro.
My current stance on Norsk Hydro is the following:
Remember, I'm all about:
Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).
I can't call Hydro "cheap", but I am calling it "attractive".
The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.
This article was written by
36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NHYDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.
I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about.
Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.
Comments