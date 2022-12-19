VCG

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Chinese internet content company Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/14, the stock gained 84.72%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, QQ Music, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance; and Kuwo Changting, an audio platform that offers users various audio content, including audio books, cross-talks, radio dramas, and other entertainment. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a strategic partnership with China Literature. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

27.48+Weighted Alpha

29.72% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 46.45% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.68%

Recently traded at $8.14 with 50 day moving average of 5.33

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $13.37 billion

Revenue expected to be down 6.50%% this year but up 3.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 23.50% this year, an additional 4.80% next year and continue to compound again at an annual negative rate of .27% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 8 strong buy, 6 buy, 6 hold and 2 under perform opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $4.48 to $9.77 with an average of $6.17 which is down from its close today of $8.17

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 41 to 6 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 6 to 2 for the same result

14,750 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Communication Services

Industry

Movies and Entertainment

Ranked Overall

815 out of 4767

Ranked in Sector

36 out of 254

Ranked in Industry

4 out of 35

