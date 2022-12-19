Tencent: Chinese Internet Music

Dec. 20, 2022 5:32 PM ETTME
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.1K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 12 new highs and up 46.45% in the last month.
  • Wall Street price targets from $4.48 to $9.77 --- Very wide range!

2015 Tencent Open Strategy Annual Conference In Beijing

VCG

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Chinese internet content company Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/14, the stock gained 84.72%.

TME Tencent Music Entertainment

TME Price vs 20,50,100 DMA

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, QQ Music, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance; and Kuwo Changting, an audio platform that offers users various audio content, including audio books, cross-talks, radio dramas, and other entertainment. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a strategic partnership with China Literature. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 27.48+Weighted Alpha
  • 29.72% gain in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 46.45% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 69.68%
  • Recently traded at $8.14 with 50 day moving average of 5.33

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $13.37 billion
  • Revenue expected to be down 6.50%% this year but up 3.90% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 23.50% this year, an additional 4.80% next year and continue to compound again at an annual negative rate of .27% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 8 strong buy, 6 buy, 6 hold and 2 under perform opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $4.48 to $9.77 with an average of $6.17 which is down from its close today of $8.17
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 41 to 6 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 6 to 2 for the same result
  • 14,750 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Buy 3.86
Quant Hold 3.49

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- C+ C+
Growth C D+ D
Profitability B- C+ B-
Momentum A+ A- C+
Revisions A A+ C-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Communication Services

Industry

Movies and Entertainment

Ranked Overall

815 out of 4767

Ranked in Sector

36 out of 254

Ranked in Industry

4 out of 35

Quant Ratings Beat The Market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.1K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TME over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.