Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares have fallen 80% year-to-date and are bouncing around all-time lows as EBITDA has fallen 60% from 2018 levels. Results have suffered from bumpy transition to a fixed price model and a reduction in both service professionals using the platform as well as transactions completed on the platform.

Some of ANGI's difficulty stems as many contractors and repair folks have been at capacity during the housing boom. A cooling housing market and narrowing of focus (discussed below) could help boost revenue and drive an improvement in profitability.

Meanwhile, ANGI occupies a leading position in a structurally attractive and growing market. Should investors catch a whiff of a turnaround, shares could trade significantly higher.

Background

ANGI was formed in 2017 through the merger of IAC's (IAC) HomeAdvisor with Angi's List. Following the merger, IAC owned 85% of the ANGI. The combination created the leading online home services and repair directory. While the company produced strong results from 2018-2020, the business has suffered from a confluence of factors, including:

difficult transition from lead generation business model (selling consumer leads to service providers) to a fixed price marketplace model. In building a fixed price marketplace ANGI has had to price a wide range of jobs (hundreds in fact). As discussed below, the company offered too wide a range of job types (some of which simply don't lend themselves to a firm online quote).

At the same time ANGI has been broadening its offering, the availability of service providers has been near an all-time low as the housing boom dramatically limiting the availability of home repair professionals.

This has created a situation where ANGI has been selling consumers it has ultimately been unable to deliver. This has caused deterioration in its reputation/brand.

Ten Reasons for Optimism

Given the difficult situation I just described, why am I optimistic that ANGI can rebound?

Leading marketplace /advertising platform for home services - scale affords competitive advantages in technology investment, relevance to service providers, and marketing to consumers.

New management - IAC CEO Joey Levin took over as CEO of ANGI earlier this year. While turning ANGI around is no easy task, IAC/Levin have a history of both building and turning around businesses.

Home services is a giant market opportunity with a total addressable market of $500 billion. If ANGI can get its offering/service right, there is an absolutely enormous opportunity ahead.

Enormous Market Opportunity (Investor Presentation)

As shown below the US housing stock has aged considerably over the past 18 years (from average age of 32 years to 39 years). An older housing stock requires more maintenance and repair work and ensures continued growth in ANGI's end market.

Age of US Housing Stock (American Community Survey)

Millennials have entered their prime home buying years and now represent over 40% of all home buyers - millennials are more apt to seek an online solution for home repair than the previous generation of homeowners. This bodes well for ANGI's long term growth.

Potential for cost cuts - Over the past several years, ANGI spent aggressively to develop new fixed price home repair services for customers - in fact, ANGI went beyond simple home repair jobs and experimented with remodel jobs and incurred losses to investigate these harder to price projects. Today the company is refocusing on easier to estimate jobs. This should positively impact gross margins while reducing expenditure on product development.

Softening labor market for home repair personnel should increase demand for advertising services. Over the past two years demand for home repair personnel has been very strong decreasing their need to advertise. The dramatic slowdown in the housing market should increase the need for home repair personnel to advertise. This should increase ANGI's ability to fulfill customer requests.

Strong Balance sheet - with net debt below $200 million and the implicit support of parent IAC, ANGI has ample financial resources/liquidity.

Low valuation - ANGI trades at less than 1x gross profit, suggesting limited further downside. While current EBITDA is depressed due to factors cited above, ANGI generated $170-$250 million in annual EBITDA from 2018-20. With an enterprise value of just $1.2 billion, ANGI trades at just 5-6x historical EBITDA levels. If management can restore profitability and get the business growing again, ANGI could easily trade to 12-15x EBITDA - implying that the stock could triple.

Potential to be acquired by parent company IAC (IAC already owns 85%) or another potential suitor should IAC decide to move on. IAC could offer a 100% premium would only have to spend $300 million to acquire the shares it doesn't own.

Conclusion

While recent results have been challenged, new management, a narrowing of focus, and greater service provider availability suggest things may turn around. With a leading position in a structurally attractive and growing market, ANGI shares could trade significantly higher if there is even a hint of a turnaround.